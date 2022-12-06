English
    RIP 'City of Joy' writer Dominique Lapierre; a look at his career, some of his best-selling books

    French writer Dominique Lapierre, who was celebrated for his novels about the World War II struggle to liberate Paris and depicting a life of hardship in a Kolkata slum, died on December 4 at the age of 91. Born on July 30, 1931, in Chatelaillon, Lapierre has sold about 50 million copies of the six books he wrote in collaboration with the American writer Larry Collins — the most famous being Is Paris Burning?

    Moneycontrol News
    December 06, 2022 / 08:41 PM IST
    (Image: News18 Creative)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Author #books #city of joy #Dominique Lapierre #novel #Slideshow #World News
    first published: Dec 6, 2022 08:41 pm