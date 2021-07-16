Danish Siddiqui tribute: See some of the best works of the Pulitzer-winning Indian photojournalist killed in Afghanistan clashes

Danish Siddiqui, a Pulitzer-winning photojournalist with Reuters, was reportedly killed during clashes in Afghanistan’s Kandahar. Siddiqui was in Kandahar over the last few days, covering the internal security situation in Afghanistan. (Image: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters)

Siddiqui had been posting updates from his coverage in Afganistan on his Twitter handle. He posted his last thread on July 13, which had pictures documenting what he was witnessing in Kandahar during the rescue mission carried by Afghan Special Forces. (Image: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters)

In 2018, Siddiqui, who recently did extensive coverage of the graveyards and mass cremations during the COVID-19 outbreak in India, became the first Indian – along with his colleague Adnan Abidi – to win the Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography for documenting the Rohingya refugee crisis. (Image: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters)

Siddiqui enjoyed capturing the human face of a breaking story, “While I enjoy covering news stories – from business to politics to sports – what I enjoy most is capturing the human face of a breaking story,” reads his Reuters profile page. A Reuters photographer since 2010, Siddiqui's work spanned covering the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, the Rohingya refugees crisis, the Hong Kong protests and Nepal earthquakes. (Image: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters)

Pramila Devi's shrouded body lay on a bier, resting on a rock on the banks of a muddy Ganges. The 36-year-old mother-of-three had died the previous night in a village in the mountainous northern state of Uttarakhand a day after testing positive for COVID-19. Devi's death is a sign of how poverty, fear and a lack of facilities are adding to COVID-19 fatalities in remote villages, where many shun tests for fear of testing positive and being forced to go to a hospital far from home. (Image: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters)

A relative lights the pyre of a person who died due to coronavirus disease, at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 23, 2021. (Image: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters)

A mass cremation of victims who died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is seen at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 22, 2021. Picture taken with a drone.(Image: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters)

A woman is consoled by her children after her husband died due to the COVID-19 outside a mortuary of a COVID-19 hospital in New Delhi, April 15, 2021. (Image: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters)

Patients suffering from COVID-19 get treatment at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital, amidst the spread of the disease in New Delhi, April 15, 2021. Siddiqui covered the situation amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic as it tore through Indian cities, towns and villages. Patients died at home, in their cars on the way to hospital and outside emergency wards because there were no beds for them. (Image: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters)

Naga Sadhus or Hindu holy men wearing face masks wait before the procession for taking a dip in the Ganges river during Shahi Snan at "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Haridwar, April 12, 2021. (Image: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters)

Dayaram Kushwaha, a migrant worker, carries his 5-year-old son, Shivam, on his shoulders as they walk along a road to return to their village, during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of coronavirus, in New Delhi, March 26, 2020. (Image: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters)

A group of men chanting pro-Hindu slogans, beat Mohammad Zubair, who is Muslim, during protests sparked by a new citizenship law in New Delhi, February 24, 2020. (Image: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters)