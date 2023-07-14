PM Modi hosted by President Macron at Elysee Palace, conferred France's highest honour

1/8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has thanked French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron for hosting a private dinner for him at the Elysee Palace. (Image: Reuters)

2/8 Modi was accorded a red-carpet welcome as he arrived in Paris on a two-day visit on July 13. He will join Macron for the French National Day celebrations on July 14 as the Guest of Honour. (Image: Reuters)

3/8 During the private dinner, Emmanuel Macron bestowed the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (local time). It is the highest French honour in military or civilian orders. With this, PM Modi becomes the first Indian PM to receive this honour. (Image: Twitter @MEAIndia)

4/8 PM Modi is in France for a two-day official visit. He was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the airport. He was welcomed by French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne at the airport. (Image: AP)

5/8 Earlier, on July 13 evening, Modi addressed the Indian diaspora here in Paris. They accorded a warm welcome to PM Modi while raising slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram.' Modi announced an agreement for the use of UPI in France, opening a huge new market for Indian innovation in cashless instant payment. PM Modi received a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora in Paris. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)

6/8 In his nearly an hour-long speech to the enthusiastic crowd at the La Seine Musicale — a performing arts centre on an island in the river Seine — Modi announced the opening of a new Indian consulate in Marseille in France and told the cheerful audience that Indian students doing masters in the European country will now get five-year-long post-study work visas. (Image: Twitter @MEAIndia)

7/8 PM Modi also held a meeting with his French counterpart Elisabeth Borne and discussed furthering cooperation in various areas, including economy, trade, energy, environment, education, mobility, digital public infrastructure and people-to-people ties. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)