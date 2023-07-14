PM Modi hosted by President Macron at Elysee Palace, conferred France's highest honour
During the private dinner, Emmanuel Macron bestowed the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, the highest French honour in military or civilian orders, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 13.
July 14, 2023 / 12:20 PM IST
Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!