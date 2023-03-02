PM Modi holds bilateral talks with visiting Italian PM Giorgia Meloni: See pics

1/7 Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni on March 2 at Hyderabad House in Delhi and exchanged views on taking the multi-faceted bilateral ties forward. (Image: Twitter @MEAIndia)

2/7 Meloni is the chief guest and the keynote speaker at the inaugural session of the eighth Raisina Dialogue. The multilateral conference, Raisina Dialogue, is held annually in New Delhi. The Ministry of External Affairs is organising the event in collaboration with the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) from March 2 to March 4. (Image: Twitter @MEAIndia)

3/7 This is PM Meloni’s first visit to India. According to the MEA spokesperson, the visit is tipped to further strengthen and deepen the long-standing relationship between India and Italy. (Image: Twitter @MEAIndia)

4/7 Italian Prime Minister was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on March 2 as she arrived on a state visit, seeking closer ties in the defence and economic sectors. (Image: Twitter @MEAIndia)

5/7 Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Meloni at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where she was accorded a tri-services guard of honour. (Image: AP)

6/7 Earlier, Meloni paid her respects to Mahatma Gandhi by offering floral tributes at his memorial, Rajghat, on March 2 morning. (Image: Twitter @MEAIndia)