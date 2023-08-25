English
    PM Modi arrives in Greece for one-day trip: In Pics

    Modi arrived in the Greek capital from South Africa where he attended the 15th BRICS Summit and held bilateral meetings with several world leaders to further cement India's relations with those countries

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    August 25, 2023 / 12:15 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Greece on August 25 on a daylong visit, the first by an Indian premier in 40 years, for talks with the European country’s top leadership to strengthen bilateral ties. (Image: X/@narendramodi)
    Modi arrived here in the Greek capital from South Africa where he attended the 15th BRICS Summit and held bilateral meetings with several world leaders to further cement India's relations with those countries. (Image: X/@narendramodi)
    The Indian Diaspora in Athens, Greece has expressed excitement and happiness over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the country. (Image: X/@narendramodi)
    They chanted slogans like 'Modi ji ki jai' and danced to the tunes of Bollywood numbers &quot;Chak de' and 'Jai Ho'. (Image: X/@narendramodi)
    PM Modi is here at the invitation of Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Modi will hold talks with Prime Minister Mitsotakis to discuss ways to further deepen the relationship. He is also expected to meet President Katerina Sakellaropoulou. He will also interact with business leaders from both countries, as well as with the Indian community in Greece during his day-long visit. (Image: X/@narendramodi) (With inputs from agencies)
    first published: Aug 25, 2023 12:15 pm

