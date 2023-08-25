PM Modi arrives in Greece for one-day trip: In Pics

1/5 Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Greece on August 25 on a day-long visit, the first by an Indian premier in 40 years, for talks with the European country’s top leadership to strengthen bilateral ties. (Image: X/@narendramodi)

2/5 Modi arrived here in the Greek capital from South Africa where he attended the 15th BRICS Summit and held bilateral meetings with several world leaders to further cement India's relations with those countries. (Image: X/@narendramodi)

3/5 The Indian Diaspora in Athens, Greece has expressed excitement and happiness over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the country. (Image: X/@narendramodi)

4/5 They chanted slogans like 'Modi ji ki jai' and danced to the tunes of Bollywood numbers "Chak de' and 'Jai Ho'. (Image: X/@narendramodi)