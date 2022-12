Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC.N) on December 2 rolled out its new B-21 "Raider" jet, the first of a new fleet of long-range stealth nuclear bombers for the United States Air Force. (Source: Reuters)

The B-21 was unveiled during a dramatic ceremony at Northrop's Plant 42 in Palmdale, California, offering members of the public the first look at the new bomber. The B-21, which carries a similar "flying wing" shape of its predecessor, the B-2, will be able to deliver both conventional and nuclear weapons around the world using long-range and mid-air refueling capabilities. (Source: Reuters)

The aircraft were projected to cost approximately $550 million each in 2010 dollars, or about $750 million in today's inflation-adjusted dollars. The Air Force planned to buy at least 100 of the planes and begin to replace B-1 and B-2 bombers. (Source: Reuters)

Northrop beat out a team comprised of Boeing Co (BA.N) and Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) when it won the 2015 contract to make the bomber. Engine-maker Pratt & Whitney (RTX.N), Collins Aerospace, GKN Aerospace, BAE Systems (BAES.L) and Spirit Aerosystems (SPR.N) are among the more than 400 suppliers in 40 states. (Source: Reuters)

Northrop is calling the plane a sixth generation aircraft given its ability to connect to other aircraft and easily integrate future weapons into its systems architecture. (Source: Reuters)

The B-21 also features more durable, stealth-enabling low observable surface material that will require less maintenance and keep operations costs and downtime to a minimum, Doug Young, sector vice president and general manager at Northrop Grumman Aeronautics Systems, told Reuters in an interview. (Source: Reuters)