Myanmar mass protests enter second week; protesters, military refuse to back off

Protesters in Yangon, the country’s biggest city, again congregated at Hleden intersection, a key crossroads from which groups fanned out to other points, including the embassies of the US and China. (PC-AP)

The US is regarded as an ally in the protesters’ struggle against the February 1 coup. China is detested as an ally of the ruling generals, whose support is crucial to them keeping their grip on power. (PC-AP)

Demonstrations also resumed in the second biggest city, Mandalay, with lawyers making up one large contingent. (PC-AP)

A riot policeman stands guard as residents and protesters question police about recent arrests made in Mandalay, Myanmar, on February 13, 2021. (PC-AP)

Earlier on February 1, the military ousted the country’s leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, and her government and prevented recently elected lawmakers from opening a new session of Parliament. (PC-AP)

The prisoners’ association also said riot police fired rubber bullets, injuring five students, and took away another nine in a protest Friday in the southern city of Mawlamyine. (PC-AP)

Protesters dressed in traditional attire hold posters with images of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a rally in Yangon. (PC-AP)

People wearing personal protective attire hold a sign that says "COVID-19 volunteer team" as they participate in an anti-coup protest march in Yangon. (PC-AP)

Anti-coup protesters paste on the road images of Commander in chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, also Chairman of the State Administrative Council, with an X mark outside the Hledan Center in Yangon. (PC-AP)