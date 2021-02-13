MARKET NEWS

Myanmar mass protests enter second week; protesters, military refuse to back off

Nearly 14 days after the military ousted the Myammar’s leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, and her government, mass street demonstrations continue with neither protesters nor the military government showing any signs of backing off from the confrontations.

Saurav Mukherjee
February 13, 2021 / 04:13 PM IST
Protesters in Yangon, the country’s biggest city, again congregated at Hleden intersection, a key crossroads from which groups fanned out to other points, including the embassies of the US and China. (PC-AP)
The US is regarded as an ally in the protesters’ struggle against the February 1 coup. China is detested as an ally of the ruling generals, whose support is crucial to them keeping their grip on power. (PC-AP)
Demonstrations also resumed in the second biggest city, Mandalay, with lawyers making up one large contingent. (PC-AP)
A riot policeman stands guard as residents and protesters question police about recent arrests made in Mandalay, Myanmar, on February 13, 2021. (PC-AP)
Earlier on February 1, the military ousted the country’s leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, and her government and prevented recently elected lawmakers from opening a new session of Parliament. (PC-AP)
The prisoners’ association also said riot police fired rubber bullets, injuring five students, and took away another nine in a protest Friday in the southern city of Mawlamyine. (PC-AP)
Protesters dressed in traditional attire hold posters with images of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a rally in Yangon. (PC-AP)
People wearing personal protective attire hold a sign that says "COVID-19 volunteer team" as they participate in an anti-coup protest march in Yangon. (PC-AP)
Anti-coup protesters paste on the road images of Commander in chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, also Chairman of the State Administrative Council, with an X mark outside the Hledan Center in Yangon. (PC-AP)
At least 326 people have been detained since the coup, of which 303 remain in custody, says independent Assistance Association for Political Prisoners. (PC-AP)
#Aung San Suu Kyi #Covid-19 #Gen Min Aung Hlaing #Military Government #Myanmar coup #Myanmar Protests
first published: Feb 13, 2021 04:13 pm

