Indo-Pacific Economic Framework: PM Modi joins US President Joe Biden in IPEF launch

President Joe Biden launched a new trade deal with 12 Indo-Pacific nations on May 23 aimed at strengthening their economies. The president said he does not believe an economic recession is inevitable in the US. Biden and Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida were joined for the launch event by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Image: AP)

Representatives from the other countries appeared by video for the launch of Indo-Pacific Economic Framework. Modi was in Tokyo for the Quad meeting on May 24, a four-country security group that also includes the US, Japan and Australia. (Image: AP)

Biden, speaking at a news conference after holding talks with Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, acknowledged that the US economy had “problems” but said they were "less consequential than the rest of the world has.” (Image: AP)