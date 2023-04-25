India launches ‘Operation Kaveri’ to evacuate stranded citizens from Sudan: See Pics

1/8 India on April 24 launched ‘Operation Kaveri’ to bring back its nationals from Sudan that has been witnessing fierce fighting following a power struggle between the regular army and a paramilitary force. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the operation to evacuate the Indian citizens from Sudan is underway and that about 500 nationals have reached Port Sudan. (Image: Twitter @DrSJaishankar)

2/8 India on April 23 said it has positioned two transport aircraft of the IAF in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah and a naval ship at a key port in Sudan as part of its contingency plans to evacuate the stranded Indians. (Al Arabiya via Twitter @sidhant)

3/8 The government had on April 21 said it was focusing on the safety of over 3,000 Indian citizens presently located throughout Sudan. The African country has been witnessing deadly fighting between the country's army and a paramilitary group for the last 11 days that has reportedly left around 400 people dead. (Image: Twitter @MEAIndia)

4/8 Jaishankar’s announcement on the evacuation operation came a day after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that contingency plans to bring back the Indians from Sudan have been put in place but noted that any movement on the ground would depend on the security situation. It said the security situation in Sudan continues to be “volatile” with reports of fierce fighting coming from various locations in the country’s capital Khartoum. (Image: Twitter @DrSJaishankar)

5/8 India is also coordinating closely with various partner countries for the safe movement of those Indians who are stranded in Sudan and would like to be evacuated. Apart from Sudanese authorities, the MEA and the Indian embassy in Sudan have been in regular touch with the UN, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and the US among others. (Image: Twitter @MEAIndia)

6/8 At a high-level meeting on April 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had issued directions for preparation of contingency plans to evacuate Indians from Sudan. After the meeting, the PMO said that PM Modi instructed officials to prepare contingency evacuation plans, accounting for the rapidly shifting security landscape in Sudan and the viability of various options. (Image: Twitter @MEAIndia)

7/8 In a related development, France evacuated five Indians along with citizens of 27 other countries as part of its evacuation mission from Sudan. The French embassy in India said that 388 people from 28 countries, including India, were evacuated. (Image: Twitter @francediplo_EN)