MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Don’t miss the fireside chat & roundtable discussion on ‘Designing AI-led solutions for a smarter world’ on Sept 8, 4pm. Know More!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

In Pics | US troops return home from Afghan mission

U.S. Army soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division return home from deployment in Afghanistan, at Fort Drum, New York. For the first time since 2001, there are no American troops in Afghanistan after the United States completed the evacuation of most of its citizens and thousands of at-risk Afghans. The United States on August 30 completed its military withdrawal from Afghanistan after a huge but chaotic airlift that cost the lives of 13 U.S. troops and left behind thousands of Afghans and hundreds of Americans still seeking an escape from Taliban rule.

Reuters
September 08, 2021 / 02:49 PM IST
Cpl Preston Dyce, a soldier with the 4th Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team of the 10th Mountain Division, is greeted by his wife Michaela Dyce upon his return home from deployment in Afghanistan, at Fort Drum, New York, U.S., September 6. (Image: Reuters)
Cpl Preston Dyce, a soldier with the 4th Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team of the 10th Mountain Division, is greeted by his wife Michaela Dyce upon his return home from deployment in Afghanistan, at Fort Drum, New York, U.S., September 6. (Image: Reuters)
Children hold signs while greeting soldiers with the 4th Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team of the 10th Mountain Division, upon their return home from deployment in Afghanistan, at Fort Drum, New York, U.S., September 6. (Image: Reuters)
Children hold signs while greeting soldiers with the 4th Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team of the 10th Mountain Division, upon their return home from deployment in Afghanistan, at Fort Drum, New York, U.S., September 6. (Image: Reuters)
Soldiers with the 4th Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team of the 10th Mountain Division, disembark from a plane as they return home from deployment in Afghanistan, at Fort Drum, New York, U.S., September 6. (Image: Reuters)
Soldiers with the 4th Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team of the 10th Mountain Division, disembark from a plane as they return home from deployment in Afghanistan, at Fort Drum, New York, U.S., September 6. (Image: Reuters)
Captain Swasey Brown, a soldier with the 4th Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team of the 10th Mountain Division, holds his daughter upon returning home from deployment in Afghanistan, at Fort Drum, New York, U.S., September 6. (Image: Reuters)
Captain Swasey Brown, a soldier with the 4th Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team of the 10th Mountain Division, holds his daughter upon returning home from deployment in Afghanistan, at Fort Drum, New York, U.S., September 6. (Image: Reuters)
A soldier with the 4th Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team of the 10th Mountain Division, is embraced upon returning home from deployment in Afghanistan, at Fort Drum, New York, U.S., September 6. (Image: Reuters)
A soldier with the 4th Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team of the 10th Mountain Division, is embraced upon returning home from deployment in Afghanistan, at Fort Drum, New York, U.S., September 6. (Image: Reuters)
Family members greet a soldier with the 4th Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team of the 10th Mountain Division, upon his return home from deployment in Afghanistan, at Fort Drum, New York, U.S., September 6. (Image: Reuters)
Family members greet a soldier with the 4th Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team of the 10th Mountain Division, upon his return home from deployment in Afghanistan, at Fort Drum, New York, U.S., September 6. (Image: Reuters)
A soldier with the 4th Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team of the 10th Mountain Division, is greeted after returning home from deployment in Afghanistan, at Fort Drum, New York, U.S., September 6. (Image: Reuters)
A soldier with the 4th Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team of the 10th Mountain Division, is greeted after returning home from deployment in Afghanistan, at Fort Drum, New York, U.S., September 6. (Image: Reuters)
Soldiers from the 4th Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team of the 10th Mountain Division, salute during the welcome ceremony after returning home from deployment in Afghanistan, at Fort Drum, New York, U.S., September 6. (Image: Reuters)
Soldiers from the 4th Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team of the 10th Mountain Division, salute during the welcome ceremony after returning home from deployment in Afghanistan, at Fort Drum, New York, U.S., September 6. (Image: Reuters)
Captain Swasey Brown, a soldier with the 4th Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team of the 10th Mountain Division, holds his daughter after returning home from deployment in Afghanistan, at Fort Drum, New York, U.S., September 6. (Image: Reuters)
Captain Swasey Brown, a soldier with the 4th Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team of the 10th Mountain Division, holds his daughter after returning home from deployment in Afghanistan, at Fort Drum, New York, U.S., September 6. (Image: Reuters)
Family members greet a soldier with the 4th Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team of the 10th Mountain Division, upon his return home from deployment in Afghanistan, at Fort Drum, New York, U.S., September 6. (Image: Reuters)
Family members greet a soldier with the 4th Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team of the 10th Mountain Division, upon his return home from deployment in Afghanistan, at Fort Drum, New York, U.S., September 6. (Image: Reuters)
Reuters
Tags: #Afghanistan #Slideshow #Taliban #Taliban in Afghanistan #US Army #US President Joe Biden #US troop left Afghansitan #World News
first published: Sep 8, 2021 02:49 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.