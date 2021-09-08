In Pics | US troops return home from Afghan mission

Cpl Preston Dyce, a soldier with the 4th Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team of the 10th Mountain Division, is greeted by his wife Michaela Dyce upon his return home from deployment in Afghanistan, at Fort Drum, New York, U.S., September 6. (Image: Reuters)

Children hold signs while greeting soldiers with the 4th Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team of the 10th Mountain Division, upon their return home from deployment in Afghanistan, at Fort Drum, New York, U.S., September 6. (Image: Reuters)

Soldiers with the 4th Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team of the 10th Mountain Division, disembark from a plane as they return home from deployment in Afghanistan, at Fort Drum, New York, U.S., September 6. (Image: Reuters)

Captain Swasey Brown, a soldier with the 4th Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team of the 10th Mountain Division, holds his daughter upon returning home from deployment in Afghanistan, at Fort Drum, New York, U.S., September 6. (Image: Reuters)

A soldier with the 4th Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team of the 10th Mountain Division, is embraced upon returning home from deployment in Afghanistan, at Fort Drum, New York, U.S., September 6. (Image: Reuters)

Family members greet a soldier with the 4th Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team of the 10th Mountain Division, upon his return home from deployment in Afghanistan, at Fort Drum, New York, U.S., September 6. (Image: Reuters)

A soldier with the 4th Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team of the 10th Mountain Division, is greeted after returning home from deployment in Afghanistan, at Fort Drum, New York, U.S., September 6. (Image: Reuters)

Soldiers from the 4th Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team of the 10th Mountain Division, salute during the welcome ceremony after returning home from deployment in Afghanistan, at Fort Drum, New York, U.S., September 6. (Image: Reuters)

Captain Swasey Brown, a soldier with the 4th Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team of the 10th Mountain Division, holds his daughter after returning home from deployment in Afghanistan, at Fort Drum, New York, U.S., September 6. (Image: Reuters)