In Pics | Tourism boom pressures Tibet's historic sites

Chinese tourists in Tibetan dress pose for a photo at a square near the Potala Palace in Lhasa in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Tourism is booming in Tibet as more Chinese travel in-country because of the coronavirus pandemic, posing risks to the region's fragile environment and historic sites. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Tourists walk down a flight of steps at the Potala Palace in Lhasa in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

A Chinese tourist in Tibetan dress poses for a photo in a courtyard at the Potala Palace in Lhasa in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Tourists look at merchandise for sale at a souvenir shop outside of the Jokhang Temple in Lhasa in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Tourists walk along the lakeshore and ride a pony in Namtso in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

A construction worker labors at a hotel being built in a neighborhood of tourist homestays in Zhaxigang village near Nyingchi in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

A woman in ethnic dress adjusts a bedspread at her tourist homestay in Zhaxigang village near Nyingchi in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Tourists climb a flight of stairs at the Potala Palace in Lhasa in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

A Tibetan man stands in a courtyard as a tour guide gives a lecture to tourists at the Potala Palace in Lhasa in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Tourists wait to climb steps to an interior area at the Potala Palace in Lhasa in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Tourists stand near a large mural depicting Chinese President Xi Jinping on a square near the Potala Palace in Lhasa in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

A tourist takes a smartphone photo at the Jokhang Temple in Lhasa in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Members of a Chinese tour group shop at a souvenir shop outside of the Jokhang Temple in Lhasa in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Tourists use earpieces to listen to a lecture at the Potala Palace in Lhasa in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)