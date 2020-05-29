In Pics | SpaceX Crew Dragon launch on May 30; here's all you need to know

The launch, which was earlier scheduled on May 27, was called off with less than 17 minutes left due to bad weather. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 NASA and SpaceX called off the launch of history making flight into orbit on May 27 because of the unfavourable weather condition. The launch has been rescheduled to May 30. Eighteen years after Elon Musk founded SpaceX, the rocket company will embark on its riskiest and most critical mission to date, launching its first people into space. SpaceX’s historic Demo-2 Crew Dragon is set to carry two astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) and back. Here’s everything you need to know about SpaceX’s Crew Dragon. (Image: News18 Creative & AP) 2/7 What’s Crew Dragon? | SpaceX’s Crew Dragon is a crewed spacecraft designed to fly astronauts on round trips to the ISS for NASA. (Image: News18 Creative & AP) 3/7 Who’s flying? | Crew Dragon has two commanders – veteran NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley. (Image: News18 Creative & AP) 4/7 How it gets to ISS? | On Demo-2, SpaceX’s Crew Dragon will take about 19 hours to reach the ISS. (Image: News18 Creative & AP) 5/7 How long is the flight? | At least one month and possibly up to four months. The exact duration will depend on a few factors. (Image: News18 Creative & AP) 6/7 How it lands? | Crew Dragon spacecraft is equipped with a heat shield and parachutes to return to Earth. (Image: News18 Creative & AP) 7/7 What the future hold? (Image: News18 Creative & AP) First Published on May 29, 2020 05:26 pm