In Pics | SpaceX Crew Dragon launch on May 30; here's all you need to know

NASA and SpaceX called off the launch of history making flight into orbit on May 27 because of the unfavourable weather condition. The launch has been rescheduled to May 30. Eighteen years after Elon Musk founded SpaceX, the rocket company will embark on its riskiest and most critical mission to date, launching its first people into space. SpaceX’s historic Demo-2 Crew Dragon is set to carry two astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) and back. Here’s everything you need to know about SpaceX’s Crew Dragon. (Image: News18 Creative & AP)