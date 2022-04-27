English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Pro Masters Virtual: Watch today Mr. Somasundaram on Gold Investment
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

    In Pics | Destroyed Russian military vehicles seen across Ukraine

    Burnt-out vehicles are strewn across the war-torn Ukrainian landscape as the Russian military faces stiffer-than-expected resistance.

    Reuters
    April 27, 2022 / 12:49 PM IST
    Debris of Russian military machinery destroyed during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in the village of Rusaniv, Kyiv region, Ukraine. (Image: Reuters)
    Debris of Russian military machinery destroyed during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in the village of Rusaniv, Kyiv region, Ukraine. (Image: Reuters)
    A man rides a bicycle past the debris of Russian military machinery destroyed during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in the village of Rusaniv, Kyiv region, Ukraine. (Image: Reuters)
    A man rides a bicycle past the debris of Russian military machinery destroyed during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in the village of Rusaniv, Kyiv region, Ukraine. (Image: Reuters)
    A destroyed Russian helicopter in the outskirts of the village of Mala Rohan, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine. (Image: Reuters)
    A destroyed Russian helicopter in the outskirts of the village of Mala Rohan, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine. (Image: Reuters)
    A Ukrainian soldier walks next to a destroyed Russian anti-aircraft ZSU system, marked with the "Z" symbol, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the village of Husarivka, in Kharkiv region. (Image: Reuters)
    A Ukrainian soldier walks next to a destroyed Russian anti-aircraft ZSU system, marked with the "Z" symbol, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the village of Husarivka, in Kharkiv region. (Image: Reuters)
    A Ukrainian tank drives next to a destroyed Russian vehicle, marked with the "Z" symbol, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the village of Husarivka, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine. (Image: Reuters)
    An Ukrainian tank drives next to a destroyed Russian vehicle, marked with the "Z" symbol, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the village of Husarivka, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine. (Image: Reuters)
    A destroyed Russian army vehicle, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Trostianets, Sumy region, Ukraine. (Image: Reuters)
    A destroyed Russian army vehicle, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Trostianets, Sumy region, Ukraine. (Image: Reuters)
    A destroyed Russian tank is seen, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, on the outskirts of Sumy, Ukraine. (Image: Reuters)
    A destroyed Russian tank is seen, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, on the outskirts of Sumy, Ukraine. (Image: Reuters)
    A destroyed Russian anti-aircraft missile system, marked with the "Z" symbol, is seen in the village of Husarivka, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine. (Image: Reuters)
    A destroyed Russian anti-aircraft missile system, marked with the "Z" symbol, is seen in the village of Husarivka, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine. (Image: Reuters)
    A Russian T-72 tank destroyed during Russia's invasion, in the village of Yahidne, Ukraine. (Image: Reuters)
    A Russian T-72 tank destroyed during Russia's invasion, in the village of Yahidne, Ukraine. (Image: Reuters)
    A damaged Russian tank T-72 BV, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Donetsk region, Ukraine. (Image: Reuters)
    A damaged Russian tank T-72 BV, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Donetsk region, Ukraine. (Image: Reuters)
    Reuters
    Tags: #Russia #Russia Ukraine Conflict #Russia Ukraine crisis #Russia Ukraine Invasion #Slideshow #Ukraine #World News
    first published: Apr 27, 2022 12:49 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.