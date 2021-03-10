English
In Pics | Anti-coup protests continue in Myanmar despite harsh crackdown by police

The Myanmar army ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government in a coup on February 1. Protests against the coup continue, with more than 60 killed and 1,900 people arrested since the coup, Reuters reported.

Reuters
March 10, 2021 / 02:16 PM IST
Anti-coup demonstrators sprays fire extinguishers over a barricade during a protests in Yangon, Myanmar, on March 9. (Image: Reuters/Stringer)
Police officers stand after they seized Sanchaung district in search of anti-coup demonstrators in Yangon, Myanmar, on March 8. (Image: Reuters/Stringer)
Protesters stand behind a barricade at Sanchaung district in Yangon, Myanmar, on March 8, 2021. (Image: Reuters/Stringer)
People look at a police vehicle after Sanchaung district has been seized in search of anti-coup demonstrators in Yangon, Myanmar, on March 8. (Image: Reuters/Stringer)
Police stand after they seized Sanchaung district in search of anti-coup demonstrators in Yangon, Myanmar, on March 8. (Image: Reuters/Stringer)
Police stand after they seized Sanchaung district in search of anti-coup demonstrators in Yangon, Myanmar, on March 8. (Image: Reuters/Stringer)
A police vehicle drives past after they seized Sanchaung district in search of anti-coup demonstrators in Yangon, Myanmar, on March 8. (Image: Reuters/Stringer)
Tear gas and fire extinguisher gas float around demonstrators as they run away from police during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, on March 8. (Image: Reuters/Stringer)
People march during a protest against the military coup, in Dawei, Myanmar March 9, 2021 in this still image from social media video. (Dawei/ via Reuters)
Tear gas and fire extinguisher gas float around demonstrators as they run away from police during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, on March 8. (Image: Reuters/Stringer)
first published: Mar 10, 2021 02:16 pm

