In Pics | A look at the major risks in post-COVID world

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, the disruption in the lives of people worldwide has been nothing short of an unpleasant shock and the scars will take time to heal. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 The World Economic Forum recently conducted a survey of 347 risk analysts on how they rank the likelihood of major risks we face in the aftermath of the pandemic. Here's an insight into the risks and their impact on the world over the next year and a half. (Image: News18 Creative) 2/7 31 risks identified are grouped into five major categories: economic risks, societal risks, geopolitical risks, tech risks and environmental risks. (Image: News18 Creative) 3/7 Most likely fallout for the world. (Image: News18 Creative) 4/7 Greatest concern for the world. (Image: News18 Creative) 5/7 Most worrisome for your company. (Image: News18 Creative) 6/7 Top concerns in each risk category. (Image: News18 Creative) 7/7 An overview: Economic fallout poses the most likely threat in the near future, dominating four of the top five risks overall. (Image: News18 Creative) First Published on Jul 1, 2020 02:54 pm