Last Updated : Jul 01, 2020 02:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | A look at the major risks in post-COVID world

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, the disruption in the lives of people worldwide has been nothing short of an unpleasant shock and the scars will take time to heal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The World Economic Forum recently conducted a survey of 347 risk analysts on how they rank the likelihood of major risks we face in the aftermath of the pandemic. A deep dive into the risks and their impact on the world over the next year and a half. (Image: News18 Creative)
1/7

31 risks identified are grouped into five major categories: economic risks, societal risks, geopolitical risks, tech risks and environmental risks. (Image: News18 Creative)
2/7

Most likely fallout for the world. (Image: News18 Creative)
3/7

Greatest concern for the world. (Image: News18 Creative)
4/7

Most worrisome for your company. (Image: News18 Creative)
5/7

Top concerns in each risk category. (Image: News18 Creative)
6/7

An overview: Economic fallout poses the most likely threat in the near future, dominating four of the top five risks overall. (Image: News18 Creative)
7/7

First Published on Jul 1, 2020 02:54 pm

tags #coronavirus #risks post coronavirus #Slideshow #WHO #World Economic Forum #World News

