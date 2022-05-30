Fortune 500 | World’s top 10 highest paid CEOs in 2021 The chief executive of SpaceX and Tesla topped the Fortune 500 list of the most highly compensated CEOs in 2021. In 2021 Musk ‘realized’ compensation worth almost $23.5 billion, from exercising some Tesla stock options awarded in a 2018. Here’s the list of top 10 most highly compensated CEOs in 2021.
May 30, 2022 / 04:23 PM IST
Rank 10 | Oracle’s CEO Safra A. Catz received $239.5 million in 2021. Oracle is best known for database software. (Image: Fortune)
Rank 9 | Hock E. Tan, CEO of Broadcom, received a compensation of $288 million in 2021. Broadcom designs and manufactures a wide range of semiconductor and software products, ranked 128 on this year’s Fortune 500.
Rank 8 | The CEO of Activision Blizzard Robert A. Kotick received $296.7 million in 2021. The gaming giant, best known for games like Call of Duty and World of Warcraft, ranked 396 on this year’s Fortune 500.
Rank 7 | Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella ranked seventh among the highly compensated Fortune 500 CEO’s of 2021. Nadella received a compensation of $309.4 million in 2021. The company is ranked 14 on this year’s Fortune 500 ranking. (Image: Reuters)
Rank 6 | Marc Benioff, founder of Salesforce, received a compensation of $439.4 million in 2021. The cloud-based customer relationship management platform ranked 136 on this year’s Fortune 500.
Rank 5 | Regeneron Pharmaceuticals co-founder and CEO Leonard Schleifer received a compensation of $452.9 million in 2021, which includes stock options. The company ranked 231 on this year’s Fortune 500. (Image: Forbes)
Rank 4 | Reed Hastings, co-founder, CEO, and chairman of the streaming giant, Netflix, received a compensation of $453.5 million in 2021. Under his leadership, Netflix went from a DVD mail delivery service to an online streaming heavyweight. Netflix ranked 115 on the Fortune 500. (Image: Reuters)
Rank 3 | Jensen Huang, the NVIDIA chief, received $561 million in 2021, which includes stock options from 2011 and 2012. NVIDIA, a software company, is best known for its Shield gaming consoles and advancements in Artificial Intelligence. The company is ranked 134 on this year’s Fortune 500.
Rank 2 | Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook received $770.5 million in 2021 alone, mostly as a part of a 10-year grant of shares worth $1.7 billion. Apple ranks third on the Fortune 500.
Rank 1 | Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, has topped the 2021 Fortune 500 list of the most highly compensated CEOs. In 2021 Musk ‘realized’ compensation worth almost $23.5 billion, from exercising some Tesla stock options awarded in 2018. Tesla ranked 65 on this year’s Fortune 500 list. The company had a blockbuster in 2021, bringing in $53.8 billion in revenue, up 71 percent from 2020.