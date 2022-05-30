Fortune 500 | World’s top 10 highest paid CEOs in 2021

Rank 10 | Oracle’s CEO Safra A. Catz received $239.5 million in 2021. Oracle is best known for database software. (Image: Fortune)

Rank 9 | Hock E. Tan, CEO of Broadcom, received a compensation of $288 million in 2021. Broadcom designs and manufactures a wide range of semiconductor and software products, ranked 128 on this year’s Fortune 500.

Rank 8 | The CEO of Activision Blizzard Robert A. Kotick received $296.7 million in 2021. The gaming giant, best known for games like Call of Duty and World of Warcraft, ranked 396 on this year’s Fortune 500.

Rank 7 | Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella ranked seventh among the highly compensated Fortune 500 CEO’s of 2021. Nadella received a compensation of $309.4 million in 2021. The company is ranked 14 on this year’s Fortune 500 ranking. (Image: Reuters)

Rank 6 | Marc Benioff, founder of Salesforce, received a compensation of $439.4 million in 2021. The cloud-based customer relationship management platform ranked 136 on this year’s Fortune 500.

Rank 5 | Regeneron Pharmaceuticals co-founder and CEO Leonard Schleifer received a compensation of $452.9 million in 2021, which includes stock options. The company ranked 231 on this year’s Fortune 500. (Image: Forbes)

Rank 4 | Reed Hastings, co-founder, CEO, and chairman of the streaming giant, Netflix, received a compensation of $453.5 million in 2021. Under his leadership, Netflix went from a DVD mail delivery service to an online streaming heavyweight. Netflix ranked 115 on the Fortune 500. (Image: Reuters)

Rank 3 | Jensen Huang, the NVIDIA chief, received $561 million in 2021, which includes stock options from 2011 and 2012. NVIDIA, a software company, is best known for its Shield gaming consoles and advancements in Artificial Intelligence. The company is ranked 134 on this year’s Fortune 500.

Rank 2 | Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook received $770.5 million in 2021 alone, mostly as a part of a 10-year grant of shares worth $1.7 billion. Apple ranks third on the Fortune 500.