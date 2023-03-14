English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Exclusive for Pro! Decnoch - Conference On Noiseless Charts & Options Strategies.
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

    Explainer: How wildfire starts and spread; all you need to know

    As wildfires continue in Odisha and Goa, here’s a look at how wildfires get started and why they spread so fast.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 14, 2023 / 10:49 AM IST
    Hot summer days increase the risk that wildfires will ignite or spread. Over the last few years, there’s been a global increase in the frequency and severity of such fires.
    1/9
    Hot summer days increase the risk that wildfires will ignite or spread. Over the last few years, there’s been a global increase in the frequency and severity of such fires.
    Wildfire is an uncontrolled fire in an area of combustible vegetation that occurs in the countryside or a wilderness.
    2/9
    Wildfire is an uncontrolled fire in an area of combustible vegetation that occurs in the countryside or a wilderness.
    Wildfires require three things to ignite and eventually spread: fuel, heat and oxygen (commonly referred to as the fire triangle).
    3/9
    Wildfires require three things to ignite and eventually spread: fuel, heat and oxygen (commonly referred to as the fire triangle).
    The composition of fuel (trees or vegetation in an area) influences how quickly a fire will spread.
    4/9
    The composition of fuel (trees or vegetation in an area) influences how quickly a fire will spread.
    How fast and far wildfires spread depends on three factors: fuel, weather and topography (collectively known as the fire behavior triangle).
    5/9
    How fast and far wildfires spread depends on three factors: fuel, weather and topography (collectively known as the fire behavior triangle).
    Heat always rises. This makes steep slopes a risky area for wildfires. If a fire ignites at the bottom of a slope, the hot air rises and begins to preheat the trees above making them ready to ignite once the fire reaches them.
    6/9
    Heat always rises. This makes steep slopes a risky area for wildfires. If a fire ignites at the bottom of a slope, the hot air rises and begins to preheat the trees above making them ready to ignite once the fire reaches them.
    Elevation and direction of the slope also affect how fast wildfire spreads.
    7/9
    Elevation and direction of the slope also affect how fast wildfire spreads.
    Wind supplies fire with additional oxygen. It also causes embers to move across a landscape at a faster rate.
    8/9
    Wind supplies fire with additional oxygen. It also causes embers to move across a landscape at a faster rate.
    More than 36 percent of India’s forest cover has been estimated to be prone to frequent forest fires.
    9/9
    More than 36 percent of India’s forest cover has been estimated to be prone to frequent forest fires.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Slideshow #wildfire #World News
    first published: Mar 14, 2023 10:49 am