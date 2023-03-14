Explainer: How wildfire starts and spread; all you need to know

1/9 Hot summer days increase the risk that wildfires will ignite or spread. Over the last few years, there’s been a global increase in the frequency and severity of such fires.

2/9 Wildfire is an uncontrolled fire in an area of combustible vegetation that occurs in the countryside or a wilderness.

3/9 Wildfires require three things to ignite and eventually spread: fuel, heat and oxygen (commonly referred to as the fire triangle).

4/9 The composition of fuel (trees or vegetation in an area) influences how quickly a fire will spread.

5/9 How fast and far wildfires spread depends on three factors: fuel, weather and topography (collectively known as the fire behavior triangle).

6/9 Heat always rises. This makes steep slopes a risky area for wildfires. If a fire ignites at the bottom of a slope, the hot air rises and begins to preheat the trees above making them ready to ignite once the fire reaches them.

7/9 Elevation and direction of the slope also affect how fast wildfire spreads.

8/9 Wind supplies fire with additional oxygen. It also causes embers to move across a landscape at a faster rate.