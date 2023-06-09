Donald Trump indicted on seven charges over classified documents case, here's all you need to know

1/10 Former US President Donald Trump, who is campaigning to make a return to the White House in 2024, has been indicted by a federal grand jury for retaining classified government documents and obstruction of justice. (Image: News18 Creative)

2/10 The US Justice Department lodged federal criminal charges against Donald Trump in the classified documents case on June 8. Trump faces seven charges including unauthorized retention of classified files. The charges are not yet public. (Image: News18 Creative)

3/10 An indictment is a document that sets out details of charges against a person, ensuring they have notice of alleged criminal offenses. (Image: News18 Creative)

4/10 The US Justice Department has been investigating whether Trump improperly retained classified records at his Mar-a-Lago Florida estate after he left office in 2021. (Image: News18 Creative)

5/10 In January 2021, when Donald Trump left the White House, the documents were packed along with Trump’s things, and shipped by the General Services Administrative to Mar-a-Lago. (Image: News18 Creative)

6/10 In August 2022, FBI raided Trump’s residence Mar-a-Lago and seized about 13,000 documents, at least 100 documents were marked classified, revealing that Trump had failed to comply with the subpoena. (Image: News18 Creative)

7/10 In June this year, the US Justice Department lodged federal criminal charges against Trump accusing him of mishandling classified documents he kept upon leaving office and then obstructing the government’s efforts to reclaim them. (Image: News18 Creative)

8/10 Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social to share his response to federal indictment: “The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been indicted.” (Image: News18 Creative)

9/10 Early this year, Trump became the first former US President to be charged with a crime, when local prosecutors in New York filed more than 30 felony charges against him in a case connected to a hush money payment made to a porn star in advance of the 2016 election. (Image: News18 Creative)