China-Saudi Arabia Ties: China's Xi Jinping receives grand welcome in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia and China showcased deepening ties with a series of strategic deals on December 8 during a visit by President Xi Jinping, including one with tech giant Huawei, whose growing foray into the Gulf region has raised U.S. security concerns. (Image: AP)

King Salman signed a "comprehensive strategic partnership agreement" with Xi, who received a lavish welcome in a country forging new global partnerships beyond the West. (Image: AP)

Agreements worth about $30 billion were being signed on December 8, Saudi state media said, as China seeks to shore up its Covid-hit economy and as the Saudis, long-term US allies, push to diversify their economic and political alliances. (Image: AP)

The Chinese leader held talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, de facto ruler of the oil giant, who greeted him with a warm smile. Xi heralded "a new era" in Arab ties. (Image: AP)

Xi arrived at Al Yamama Palace in Riyadh and was greeted by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, King Salman's assertive son who stands ready to rule the oil-rich kingdom in the decades to come. Xi shook hands with the prince as an honor guard on horseback carried Saudi and Chinese flags. (Image: AP)

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia. China sees Saudi Arabia as an important force in the multi-polar world and attaches great importance to developing the comprehensive strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia, according to the China government official. (Image: Twitter @SpokespersonCHN)

China's President Xi Jinping noted during talks with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman that Saudi Arabia is China’s important strategic partner in the Middle East, and China – Saudi Arabia relations have maintained high-level growth in recent years, according to the China government official. (Image: Twitter @SpokespersonCHN)

Chinese President Xi met with Sudan’s Sovereignty Council Chairman Al-Burhan. China and Sudan are good friends and brothers sharing weal and woe. China will work with Sudan to strengthen friendship and trust and firmly support each other’s core interests, and will continue to help Sudan develop, according to the China government official. (Image: Twitter @SpokespersonCHN)

China's President Xi met with Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah of Kuwait. China will remain a partner that Kuwait can trust, according to the China government official. (Image: Twitter @SpokespersonCHN)

Chinese President Xi met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. China-Palestine friendship is deeply cherished by the two peoples. The two sides have always trusted and supported each other, according to the China government official. (Image: Twitter @SpokespersonCHN)

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. The visions and interests that China and Egypt share mean that the two sides need to work together toward the building of a China-Egypt community with a shared future in the new era, according to the China government official. (Image: Twitter @SpokespersonCHN)

Chinese President Xi Jinping received an honorary doctorate from King Saud University. (Image: Twitter @SpokespersonCHN)