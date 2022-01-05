A Winter's Tale on the streets of Kabul under Taliban rule

An Afghan woman walks on the street during a snowfall in Kabul, Afghanistan, January 3. (Image: Reuters)

People cover themselves as they sit in front of a beauty salon in Kabul, Afghanistan, January 3. (Image: Reuters)

A Taliban fighter searches a car as he stands guard at a checkpoint during a snowfall in Kabul, Afghanistan, January 3. (Image: Reuters)

Afghan women walk on the street during a snowfall in Kabul, Afghanistan, January 3. (Image: Reuters)

A Taliban fighter stands guard at a checkpoint during a snowfall in Kabul, Afghanistan, January 3. (Image: Reuters)

An elderly man drinks tea as he sits alongside a road during a snowfall in Kabul, Afghanistan, January 3. (Image: Reuters)

Afghan men walk during a snowfall in Kabul, Afghanistan, January 3. (Image: Reuters)

An Afghan man pushes his wheelbarrow in a market during a snowfall in Kabul, Afghanistan, January 3. (Image: Reuters)

Afghan men walk on a street during a snowfall in Kabul, Afghanistan, January 3. (Image: Reuters)