A Winter's Tale on the streets of Kabul under Taliban rule

Taliban fighters patrol the Afghan capital, at the start of the new year, after their victory over the Western-backed government in Kabul four months ago.

Reuters
January 05, 2022 / 09:11 PM IST
An Afghan woman walks on the street during a snowfall in Kabul, Afghanistan, January 3. (Image: Reuters)
People cover themselves as they sit in front of a beauty salon in Kabul, Afghanistan, January 3. (Image: Reuters)
A Taliban fighter searches a car as he stands guard at a checkpoint during a snowfall in Kabul, Afghanistan, January 3. (Image: Reuters)
Afghan women walk on the street during a snowfall in Kabul, Afghanistan, January 3. (Image: Reuters)
A Taliban fighter stands guard at a checkpoint during a snowfall in Kabul, Afghanistan, January 3. (Image: Reuters)
An elderly man drinks tea as he sits alongside a road during a snowfall in Kabul, Afghanistan, January 3. (Image: Reuters)
Afghan men walk during a snowfall in Kabul, Afghanistan, January 3. (Image: Reuters)
An Afghan man pushes his wheelbarrow in a market during a snowfall in Kabul, Afghanistan, January 3. (Image: Reuters)
Afghan men walk on a street during a snowfall in Kabul, Afghanistan, January 3. (Image: Reuters)
An Afghan woman walks on the street during a snowfall in Kabul, Afghanistan, January 3. (Image: Reuters)
Tags: #Afghanistan #Kabul #Slideshow #snowfall #Taliban #Taliban in Afghanistan #winter #World News
first published: Jan 5, 2022 09:11 pm

