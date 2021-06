The Botswana diamond was in discovered in June year by diamond firm Debswana. According to Debswana’s estimates, it is the third-largest gem-quality diamond ever discovered. (Image: News18 Creative)

Cullinan diamond is the world’s biggest diamond, discovered in 1995 in the Premier Mine in Cullinan, South Africa, by a miner named Thomas Powell. (Image: News18 Creative)

Lesedi La Rona is the second-largest diamond of gen-quality and the largest ever to be recovered using automated diamond machines. (Image: News18 Creative)