A look at some odd pictures from around the world

Israeli farmer Tzahi Ariel presents his giant strawberry, weighing 289 gram and grown in Israel after it sets a new Guinness record in Kadima, Israel February 17. (Image: Reuters)

A gallery assistant poses by a sculpture by Daniel Lismore at the opening of Be Yourself, Everyone Else Is Already Taken exhibition at the Herbert Art Gallery & Museum in Coventry, Britain, February 17. (Image: Reuters)

A ferret is seen at the start of the time track during the Ferret Racing Championship at the Craven Arms and Cruck Barn in Appletreewick, Britain, February 16. (Image: Reuters)

A man waits for his girlfriend before a mass wedding ceremony in which 661 couples participated in Nezahualcoyotl, State of Mexico, Mexico, February 14. (Image: Reuters)

Dogs sit during a symbolic wedding as part of the MatriCan (a play on the Spanish words for "wedding" and "dog") local competition on Valentine's day, in Lima, Peru February 14. (Image: Reuters)

Rare lemurs get Valentine's Day treat at Skopje zoo in Skopje, North Macedonia February 14. (Image: Reuters)

Children try to balance inside a ball at the Macumba beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 13. (Image: Reuters)

People dressed as penguins cheer for participants in the London Winter Run as they pass the Bank of England, in London, Britain, February 13. (Image: Reuters)