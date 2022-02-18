English
    A look at some odd pictures from around the world

    Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.

    Reuters
    February 18, 2022 / 08:08 PM IST
    Israeli farmer Tzahi Ariel presents his giant strawberry, weighing 289 gram and grown in Israel after it sets a new Guinness record in Kadima, Israel February 17. (Image: Reuters)
    A gallery assistant poses by a sculpture by Daniel Lismore at the opening of Be Yourself, Everyone Else Is Already Taken exhibition at the Herbert Art Gallery & Museum in Coventry, Britain, February 17. (Image: Reuters)
    A ferret is seen at the start of the time track during the Ferret Racing Championship at the Craven Arms and Cruck Barn in Appletreewick, Britain, February 16. (Image: Reuters)
    A man waits for his girlfriend before a mass wedding ceremony in which 661 couples participated in Nezahualcoyotl, State of Mexico, Mexico, February 14. (Image: Reuters)
    Dogs sit during a symbolic wedding as part of the MatriCan (a play on the Spanish words for "wedding" and "dog") local competition on Valentine's day, in Lima, Peru February 14. (Image: Reuters)
    Rare lemurs get Valentine's Day treat at Skopje zoo in Skopje, North Macedonia February 14. (Image: Reuters)
    Children try to balance inside a ball at the Macumba beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 13. (Image: Reuters)
    People dressed as penguins cheer for participants in the London Winter Run as they pass the Bank of England, in London, Britain, February 13. (Image: Reuters)
    A heart-shaped clearing can be seen in woodland where Winston Howes planted 6,000 oak trees in a six-acre field on his farm, leaving the clearing in the middle as a tribute to his late wife Janet to whom he was married for 33 years, in Wickwar, Gloucestershire, Britain, February 11. (Image: Reuters)
    #Guinness World Record #Israel #strawberry
    first published: Feb 18, 2022 08:08 pm

