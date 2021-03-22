2021 World Air Forces Report | World's 10 largest active aircraft fleet

Militaries around the world made good use of their fleets in response to the coronavirus pandemic during 2020, while also meeting more regular commitments. According to the 2021 World Air Forces report released by Flight International in cooperation with Embraer, US military collectively operates over 13,000 military aircraft. Ordinarily tasked with transporting personnel and equipment in support of military operations, strategic and tactical transport, aircrafts were re-assigned to more critical supply flights, delivering personal protective equipment, medicines and ventilators from locations including China and Turkey. Here are world’s ten largest military active aircraft fleets. (Image: Reuters)