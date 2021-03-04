English
2020 Global Food Security Index | Top 10 countries for food security

The ninth edition of GFSI, compiled by The Economist Intelligence Unit and sponsored by Corteva Agriscience, shows the deteriorating condition of global food security across the world due to the changing climate and declining natural resources. Future prosperity is based on 59 unique factors, including food affordability, availability, quality and safety, and natural resources.

Moneycontrol News
March 04, 2021 / 08:14 PM IST
The global food security has decreased for the second year in a row. The Global Food Security Index (GFSI) 2020 considers food security in the context of income and economic inequality, gender inequality, and environment and natural resources inequality. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated its impact on food systems. The year 2020 marked the most severe increase in global food insecurity during the coronavirus pandemic. The ninth edition of GFSI, compiled by The Economist Intelligence Unit and sponsored by Corteva Agriscience shows the deteriorating condition of global food security across the world due to the changing climate and declining natural resources to future prosperity is based on 59 unique factors, considering the issues of food affordability, availability, quality and safety, and natural resources and resilience across 113 countries. Here is the list of world’s top 10 countries for food security as per the 2020 Global Food Security Index report.
Rank 10 | Country: Switzerland | Index scores for food security environment: 77.7 (Image: Reuters)
Rank 9 | Country: Japan | Index scores for food security environment: 77.9 (Image: Reuters)
Rank 8 | Country: Israel | Index scores for food security environment: 78 (Image: Reuters)
Rank 7 | Country: Sweden | Index scores for food security environment: 78.1
Rank 6 | Country: United Kingdom | Index scores for food security environment: 78.5 (Image: Reuters)
Rank 5 | Country: Czech Republic | Index scores for food security environment: 78.6 (Image: AFP)
Rank 4 | Country: Austria | Index scores for food security environment: 79.4
Rank 3 | Country: Netherlands | Index scores for food security environment: 79.9 (Image: Reuters)
Rank 2 | Country: Ireland | Index scores for food security environment: 83.8 (Image: AFP)
Rank 1 | Country: Finland | Index scores for food security environment: 85.3
first published: Mar 4, 2021 08:14 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.