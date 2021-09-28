MARKET NEWS

Immigration Series Photos: 5 countries that offer Startup Visas

Several countries offer startup visas, a conditional residence permit inviting entrepreneurs who either raise funding and/or are looking for a permanent stay afterwards.

Preeti Verma Lal
September 28, 2021 / 12:55 PM IST
Estonia: One of the most popular startup visa programs in the world, there are 1,000 startups currently operating in Estonia. Startup visas are available in two periods of stay - 3 months and one year.
Canada: Canada’s Start-up Visa Program targets immigrant entrepreneurs with the skills and potential to build businesses in Canada. The application holder should have a qualifying business and should have a letter of support from a designated organisation such as angel investors, business incubators or venture capital fund. The holder should also prove that they have enough funds to support themselves.
Australia: The Investors and Entrepreneur visa allows you to own and manage a business in Australia, conduct business and investment activity in Australia or undertake an entrepreneurial activity in Australia. The program offers three types of visas, including: two types of Business Innovation and Investment visas, and a Business Talent visa. Each one of them requires a different size of capital, proof of knowledge of English and a business plan. The fee is AUD 6,085 and can stay up to 5 years.
UK: You can obtain a visa if you are able to show that your business idea is: a new idea - you cannot join in a business that is already trading; an original business idea which is different from anything else on the market; and has potential for growth. You can stay for 2 years if you: come to the UK on a Start-up visa; or switch to this visa from another visa while in the UK.
The Start-up Entrepreneur Programme (STEP) was introduced by the Irish government in 2012. It is meant for innovative entrepreneurs who want to establish their business and reside in Ireland on a full-time basis. Key requirements: Person of good character, Have not been convicted of criminal offences in any jurisdiction, Have the required €50,000 funding available, Have an innovative business proposal, You must establish the business as outlined in your application,
Preeti Verma Lal is a Goa-based freelance writer/photographer.
Tags: #HNI Immigration #HNI Immigration Photos #Immigration Series Photos #migration #Slideshow
first published: Sep 28, 2021 12:55 pm

