In Pics: Lionel Messi joining MLS's Inter Miami after exit from Paris Saint-Germain

1/6 Lionel Messi on June 7 said he will sign for Major League Soccer side Inter Miami, choosing the United States as his next destination over a Barcelona reunion or blockbuster deal to play in Saudi Arabia. (Image: News18 Creative)

2/6 The Argentine forward has spent the last two seasons at Paris Saint-Germain, playing his final game for the club on June 10, after moving from Barcelona in 2021, where he spent the majority of his career. (Image: News18 Creative)

3/6 The football world was eagerly awaiting Messi's decision after PSG confirmed this week the playmaker, widely considered the best player in the history of football, was departing. The romance of a Barcelona return and prospect of eye-watering riches in Saudi Arabia fell by the wayside as Messi opted to join MLS, with Miami a city he has holidayed in on previous occasions. (Image: News18 Creative)

4/6 In May, PSG suspended Messi for two weeks after he made an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia because of sponsorship obligations. it was also decided that Messi will not be paid, and will not be allowed to train or play with the first team. the suspension was reduced after Messi's public apology but his relationship with the club was deeply affected. (Image: News18 Creative)

5/6 Messi told Spanish newspapers that he would have loved to return to Barcelona but was afraid that the financial complications which stopped the Catalan club extending his deal in 2021 would interfere again. (Image: News18 Creative)