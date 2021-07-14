These B-town stars are ready to make their digital debut this year

In the past few years, the over the top (OTT) platforms have emerged remarkably and changed the entertainment industry. Amid the global coronavirus outbreak, binge-watching has taken over the world and the digital boom in the last couple of years has led to the production of a universe of content on digital platforms. While the novel coronavirus outbreak delayed film releases, halted shooting and pushed the future of cinema towards uncertainty, the OTT platforms took the lead. The films which were lined up to release on the big screen opted for digital release. The year 2020 also marker the web debut of many stars, including Abhishek Bachchan, Sushmita Sen, and Pankaj Kapur. This year too will witness the entry of B-town actors into the digital space. Take a look: (Image: Shutterstock)

Shahid Kapoor | ‘Kabir Singh’ actor is all set to make his debut on the OTT platform in 2021. While celebrating two years of his romantic action drama film ‘Kabir Singh’ with his fans on Insta live, the actor spilled the beans that he has been working with Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK for an action thriller series, which is yet to be titled. Another collaboration by the director duo’s after ‘The Family Man’ will be premiered on Amazon Prime as an original. (Image: Twitter @Shahidkapoor)

Madhuri Dixit Nene | Actress is all set to make her OTT debut in 2021 with the upcoming Netflix original series ‘’Finding Anamika. The thriller story revolves around a global celebrity who vanishes mysteriously. The unfortunate incident stripped away her perfectly crafted façade, revealing hidden secrets. (Image: Twitter @MadhuriDixit)

Ajay Devgn | The Bollywood actor is all set to make a grand entry into the OTT platform with the crime-drama web series ‘Rudra – The Edge of Darkness’ on Disney+ Hotstar VIP, produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India. The series is a remake of the British series Luther. (Image: Twitter)

Esha Deol | Along with Ajay Devgn, Esha Deol is also making her digital debut with ‘Rudra – The Edge of Darkness’, which is a fresh take on the quintessential cop drama. (Image: Twitter @Esha_Deol)

Sonakshi Sinha | Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha is ready to join the OTT hood with her upcoming original series on Amazon Prime Video. The first look of the series, which is yet to be named, shows her playing a tough cop. (Image: Twitter)