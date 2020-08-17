In pics | 10 must-watch stock market movies to gain insight into world of finance

Though most of the financial movies portray the characters and institutions negatively, they surely can teach a few things about the market. Moneycontrol News Movements in the stock markets have inspired many films. Though most of them portray the characters and institutions negatively, they surely can teach a few things about the market. Bollywood is soon releasing ‘Big Bull,’ starring Abhishek Bachchan, based on real events that took place between 1990 and 2000 in the financial market involving stockbroker Harshad Mehta. Here are some of the must-watch Bollywood and Hollywood movies that will help viewers gain a bit of insight into the world of finance. (Image: Reuters) Baazaar | 2018 | This business crime drama is directed by Gauravv K Chawla and features Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte and debutant Rohan Mehra in the lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around the concepts of insider trading, systemic corruption and hostile takeovers. The film was released on October 26. (Image: Wikimedia) Money Monster | 2016 | The movie is based on a man named Kyle Budwell, who invested $60,000, his entire savings, in IBIS after the flamboyant television financial expert Lee Gates endorsed the company on the show. Lee and his producer Patty are put in an extreme situation when Kyle takes them and their crew as hostages to find answers to why the stock fell drastically. The movie gives the message that blindly trusting market analysts could be disastrous. (Image: Wikimedia) The Big Short | 2015 | The film is based on the book ‘The Big Short: Inside the Doomsday Machine’ written by Michael Lewis showing how the financial crisis of 2007–2008 was triggered by the United States housing bubble. In 2006-2007 a group of investors bet against the US mortgage market. During their research, they discovered how flawed and corrupt the market was. The movie highlights the role of rating agencies in the whole disaster. It also shows how the Securities and Exchange Commission failed to regulate and monitor mortgage-backed securities. (Image: imdb.com) The Wolf of the Wall Street | 2013 |The Hollywood blockbuster with Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead role is based on the memoir of the same name by Jordan Belfort. It showcases the rise and the fall of Belfort from a penny stockbroker to one of the biggest names on Wall Street. (Image: Wikimedia) Too Big to Fail | 2011 | The television film chronicles the behind-the-scene actions to salvage the situation arisen before and after the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008. The plot revolves around the efforts of the US treasury and Federal Reserve to contain the fallout. The movie is based on Andrew Ross Sorkin's non-fiction book by the same name. It was first broadcast on HBO. (Image: imdb.com) Margin Call | 2011 | Set in the early stages of the 2008 financial crisis, the story wraps events over 36 hours at a large Wall Street investment bank. It narrates the efforts by the doomed bank’s employees as they try in vain to avert the impending collapse. (Image: Wikimedia) Inside Job | 2010 | An acclaimed five-part documentary on the 2008 financial crisis, it pieces together the policies and banking practices that led to the crisis. Directed by Charles Ferguson, the documentary won the 2010 Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature. Trivia: It also features former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan who had predicted the crisis as early as 2005. (Image: Wikimedia) Gafla | 2006 | Labelled by many as a movie ahead of its time, Gafla tells the story of Subodh Mehta, a character loosely based on Harshad Mehta, called the Big Bull of Dalal Street in the early 1990s. Mehta was the kingpin of the Rs 4,025 crore securities scam of 1992, which straddled the stock market and banking industry. Interestingly, the movie also features a character resembling Mehta’s protégé Ketan Parekh who would be at the centre of another stock market scam in 2000-01. (Image: imdb.com) Rogue Trader | 1999 | It is a true story about Baring Bank’s star derivatives trader, Nick Leeson. His reckless trades eventually resulted in Barings Bank going under in 1995. The movie is based on Leeson's book Rogue Trader. To cover up one bad trade, Leeson dealt in a series of derivative contracts which cost Barings, the world's second-oldest merchant bank, $1.3 billion. (Image: imdb.com) Wall Street | 1987 | The movie, directed and co-written by Oliver Stone, has Michael Douglas and Charlie Sheen as the main characters. The story revolves around Gordon Gekko, a rich and ruthless corporate raider and Bud Fox, a junior stockbroker, who idolises Gekko. It narrates the rise and fall of both characters who use insider information to make their fortune. The movie also has a sequel. (Image: WIkimedia) First Published on Aug 17, 2020 05:07 pm