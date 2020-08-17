In pics | 10 must-watch stock market movies to gain insight into world of finance

The Big Short | 2015 | The film is based on the book ‘The Big Short: Inside the Doomsday Machine’ written by Michael Lewis showing how the financial crisis of 2007–2008 was triggered by the United States housing bubble. In 2006-2007 a group of investors bet against the US mortgage market. During their research, they discovered how flawed and corrupt the market was. The movie highlights the role of rating agencies in the whole disaster. It also shows how the Securities and Exchange Commission failed to regulate and monitor mortgage-backed securities. (Image: imdb.com)