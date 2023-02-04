The Tech Weekender | Top news from the world of technology this week

We bring you up to speed with Baidu's plan to take on ChatGPT even as OpenAI now also has a paid ChatGPT plan. Read what the Budget 2023 offers to tech and startups, the big AI trends to watch for in 2023, the first impressions of the Galaxy S23 series, and why Titanfall fans will have to wait longer for a sequel
Chinese internet and search giant Baidu, is planning to launch its own ChatGPT-style bot in March 2023
. The tech behemoth plans to initially launch the artificial intelligence (AI) bot as standalone and then gradually merge it with its search engine, sources told Reuters.
According to market analysts at Counterpoint Research, the Indian smartphone market will see slow growth in 2023
. They say that inflation concerns will keep most customers at bay. According to their report, smartphone shipments in India slipped 9 percent in 2022, falling to 152 million units. Shipments had grown 11 percent in 2021, with 169 million units shipped. The report says that 2023 will register single-digit growth at best, with analysts from IDC predicting a flat 2023, in terms of shipments.
In the coming years, artificial intelligence (AI) will take up a significant mindshare of the general populace. As AI continues to grow and become integrated into our daily lives, it will open up new opportunities and has the potential to redefine the industry at large. Here are some AI trends you should watch for in 2023
.
In the Budget 2023 on February 1, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of measures for the technology sector, ranging from giving impetus to the agritech sector to incentivising manufacturing in India in a push to make the country a manufacturing hub. Moneycontrol takes a look at the hits and misses of Budget 2023
for startups and tech.
Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy S23 series to the world. The line-up includes the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The three new Galaxy S series smartphones come in Phantom Black, Botanic Green, Cotton Flower, and Misty Lilac. Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus come with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage, while the Galaxy S23 Ultra maxes out at 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. We managed to get our hands on the Galaxy S23 series for a brief period and here’s what we found.
OpenAI has announced a new paid plan for its AI chatbot, ChatGPT, that has already taken the internet by storm. Last month, the company announced that it would test a paid plan for the bot and has now introduced ChatGPT Plus, which costs $20 per month
.
A new single-player game set in the Apex Legends and Titanfall universe has been
axed and according to sources close to Bloomberg, developer Mohammad Alavi (best known for the Call of Duty series) was heading the project till he left EA internal studio Respawn Entertainment in early 2022. A staff of fifty has been affected by the cancellation, and EA is reportedly looking to shift them to new roles.