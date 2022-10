The Tech Weekender | Top news from the world of technology this week

Little over a month after the global release of AMD’s Ryzen 7000 series of processors, Team Red has now launched its new CPUs in India. AMD announced the four Ryzen 7000-series processors in its Ryzen 7000 series in India, including the flagship Ryzen 9 7950X. The AMD Ryzen 9 7950X is priced at Rs 55,990 and Ryzen 9 7900X at Rs 43,990. The Ryzen 7700X and Ryzen 7600X are priced at Rs 31,990 and Rs 23,990, respectively. The prices don't include taxes. AMD’s new Ryzen 7000 series CPUs are listed on several e-retailers.