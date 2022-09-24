The Tech Weekender | Top news from the world of technology this week

Internet shutdown in Iran, Nvidia launches new RTX 40-series with major performance gains, Asus ROG Phone 6D series makes its global debut, and more.
Iran has restricted access to Meta Platforms Inc's Instagram amid protests
in the country over the death of a woman in police custody, according to internet shutdown observatory NetBlocks. Iran started shutting the internet down on September 19 as protests around 22-year-old who died in police custody for "unsuitable attire". Hengaw, the Kurdish rights group, said internet had been cut completely in the Kurdistan province, where protests have been particularly intense and Iran's Revolutionary Guards has a history of suppressing unrest.
Nvidia recently announced
two GPUs from its next-generation line-up. The GeForce RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 will become available starting October, with the RTX 4090 heading out first on October 12. The latest generation of RTX GPUs are built on Nvidia's Ada Lovelace architecture, and promise up to twice the performance, power efficiency, and computational processing than the previous RTX 30 series of cards. The 12GB variant of the RTX 4080 has a suggested price of $899 (about Rs 71,000) while the 16GB variant will carry a tag of $1,199 (about Rs 95,000). Both cards will start shipping in November. The GeForce RTX 4090 features a suggested market price for third-party original equipment makers is $1,599 (about Rs 1,27,700).
EVGA has announced
it has ended its partnership with the American chip designer firm and is stepping out of the graphics card business. CEO Andrew Han cited growing tensions with Nvidia as the reason for the move, as he explained his point of view in a closed-door interview with YouTube channels JayZTwoCents and Gamers Nexus. Han said that Nvidia had stopped treating them as valuable partners and was quoted as saying, "We are not going to be on (Nvidia CEO) Jensen (Huang)'s lap on stage, so I don't want people to speculate what's going on (when we're not there)."
Amazon and Flipkart recently kicked off their mega sales ahead of India’s festive season. The Amazon Great Indian Sale 2022 began on September 23, bringing mega deals across products like smartphones, TVs, and more. Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale 2022 also brings huge offers across several products across categories and kicked off on September 23. Flipkart’s sale will end on September 30, while Amazon hasn’t confirmed when its mega sale will end.
In a stern warning to state-sponsored malicious cyber activities, the grouping of India, Australia, Japan and the United States collectively called Quad has said
they would assist each other in ensuring the security and resilience of regional cyberinfrastructure. A joint statement issued after foreign ministers Penny Wong of Australia, S Jaishankar of India, Hayashi Yoshimasa of Japan and US Secretary of State Tony Blinken met on the side lines of the UN General Assembly session in New York called on states to take reasonable steps to address ransomware operations emanating from within their territory.
Flipkart recently announced
the launch of ‘Medicines’ via its app through Flipkart Health+. Customers across India will now be able to access 83,000+ medicines and healthcare products through Flipkart via the new app-in-app experience powered by Flipkart Health+. The facility will be available to customers spread across 20,000+ pin codes including remote areas, giving “millions access to medicines, wellness products, and healthcare supplies at affordable prices”.
Take-Two Interactive, parent company to Rockstar Games, makers of the GTA franchise have confirmed
that they have been hacked again. Following a monumental leak of early GTA VI footage, a hacker has now managed to infiltrate 2K's customer support database. 2K is Take-Two's publishing unit, and publishes games under the 2K Games, 2K Sports and 2K Play labels. 2K confirmed on September 20, that the hacker had indeed gained access of the customer support system using credentials of a vendor.
The Asus ROG Phone 6D and ROG Phone 6D Ultimate were recently unveiled
globally. The ROG Phone 6D series features MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 9000+ chipset under the hood. The Asus ROG Phone 6D features a starting price of £799 (Roughly Rs 72,500) in the UK. Additionally, the ROG Phone 6D boasts a starting price of £1,199 (Roughly Rs 1,08,800) in the country. The ROG Phone 6D Ultimate also comes bundled with the AeroActive 6 Cooler.
Sony has added a new wireless headphone to its portfolio in India. The successor to WH-1000XM4, the WX-1000XM5 sports a new design and improved ANC capabilities. The WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones
have been priced at Rs 34,990 in India and come in two colors - Black and Silver. The headphones use Sony's V1 processor, along with a dedicated QN1 HD noise cancelling processor that improves Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).