Flipkart now sells medicines online through Health+ app

Representative image

Homegrown e-commerce marketplace Flipkart on September 20 announced the launch of ‘Medicines’ via its app through Flipkart Health+. Customers across India will now be able to access 83,000+ medicines and healthcare products through Flipkart via the new app-in-app experience powered by Flipkart Health+.

Customers, both caregivers and patients, will now be able to order more than 48,000 prescription medicines with easy-to-use features such as “hassle-free upload of doctor prescriptions, effortless checkout process”, multiple payment options, Flipkart Health+ Wallet, etc. Additionally, Flipkart Plus members will also be able to utilise their SuperCoins to redeem offers.

The facility will be available to customers spread across 20,000+ pin codes including remote areas, giving “millions access to medicines, wellness products, and healthcare supplies at affordable prices”.

A statement released by Flipkart read: “Customers across India can now order a wide selection of affordable and genuine medicines and healthcare products within minutes.”

The Flipkart Health+ app that powers this availability of medicines through the platform has mandated its sellers to follow meticulous processes for quality checks. “Keeping the importance of data privacy in the healthcare sector in mind, adequate measures have been implemented to ensure data security through multilevel regulations and encryptions,” Flipkart added.

Prashant Jhaveri, CEO of Flipkart Health+, said, “The access to Flipkart Health+ via the Flipkart app brings us one step closer towards achieving our goal to make trusted healthcare accessible and affordable to billions of Indians. Benefitting from the expertise and experience of the Flipkart Group’s supply chain and last-mile logistics, we are ready to cater to customers' medical needs across the country.”

He added: “Through disruptive technology and innovative solutions, we are working closely with pharmacies, healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, and policymakers to digitise the healthcare ecosystem for a better tomorrow. In addition to the existing affordable prices, customers will get the best attractive deals and access to genuine medicines and healthcare products this Big Billion Day.”

“Ekart has successfully established itself as one of the most reliable supply chain ecosystems in India. With the introduction of medicines on Flipkart, we now enable accessibility of genuine medicines for customers beyond the top 100 cities through our supply chain. Nothing makes us more excited than delivering health and happiness to every doorstep of the nation,” added Hemant Badri, Senior Vice President and Head of Supply Chain at Flipkart.