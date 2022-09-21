Sony launches the WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones in India

(Image Courtesy: Sony)

Sony has added a new wireless headphone to its portfolio in India. The successor to WH-1000XM4, the WX-1000XM5 sports a new design and improved ANC capabilities.

Pricing

The WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones have been priced at Rs 34,990 in India and come in two colors - Black and Silver. Sony has special introductory offer for the headphones, if you pre-order them starting today.

For customers who pre-order, the headphones will cost Rs 26,990. The 1000XM5 will start shipping on October 8th and will be available at Sony's official online store, retail store, authorized offline partners, and leading e-commerce portals in India.

Specifications

The WH-1000XM5 has a new design, with a thinner headband and rotating ear cups. The right ear up has touch controls built-in on the surface area, that can be used to control volume and playback.

The headphones use Sony's V1 processor, along with a dedicated QN1 HD noise cancelling processor that improves Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). There are four beamforming mics around the periphery of the headphones that help with noise cancellation, and claim to offer better voice and call quality.

Sony has opted for 30mm driver that it says offers natural sound output and a higher frequency response. There is support for Bluetooth 5.2 built-in, along with support for audio codecs such as AAC, SBC and LDAC. They also support sound upscaling using Sony's DSEE Extreme technology.

Sony claims a battery life of up to 30 hours on a single charge. The headphones also have fast charging support that can net you 3 hours of playtime with a 3 minute charge.