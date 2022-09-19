EVGA to exit GPU business, part ways with Nvidia

(Image Courtesy: Nvidia)

EVGA, best known as the third-party manufacturer for Nvidia's graphics cards, has announced it has ended its partnership with the American chip designer firm and is stepping out of the graphics card business.

CEO Andrew Han cited growing tensions with Nvidia as the reason for the move, as he explained his point of view in a closed-door interview with YouTube channels JayZTwoCents and Gamers Nexus.

Han said that Nvidia had stopped treating them as valuable partners and was quoted as saying, "We are not going to be on (Nvidia CEO) Jensen (Huang)'s lap on stage, so I don't want people to speculate what's going on (when we're not there)."

Soon after, EVGA put up a post on its forums that said, "EVGA is committed to our customers and will continue to offer sales and support on the current lineup. Also, EVGA would like to say thank you to our great community for the many years of support and enthusiasm for EVGA graphics cards."

The company has confirmed that it will not be carrying Nvidia's next-gen RTX 40 Series line-up and will only provide the current generation RTX 30 Series GPUs till stocks last.

In a statement released to online publication Tom's Hardware, Nvidia said it had a "great partnership with EVGA over the years and will continue to support them on our current generation of products. We wish Andrew and our friends at EVGA all the best".

EVGA said that it won't partner with Nvidia rivals AMD or Intel but instead focus on other products in its line-up, like motherboards, power supplies and cooling solutions. It also said that it had saved some stock for warranty replacements and troubleshooting.