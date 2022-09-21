Nvidia rolls out RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 GPUs, shipping to start in October

(Image Courtesy: Nvidia)

Nvidia has announced two GPUs from its next-generation line-up. The GeForce RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 will become available starting October, with the RTX 4090 heading out first on October 12.

Specifications

The latest generation of RTX GPUs are built on Nvidia's Ada Lovelace architecture, and promise up to twice the performance, power efficiency, and computational processing than the previous RTX 30 series of cards.

The architecture will greatly improve ray-tracing performance, using the new DLSS 3 AI processing which Nvidia says boosts performance in games by two times, while fully ray-traced titles should see a 4x bump in performance.

In creative apps, Nvidia says it will improve 3D rendering performance and offer faster video export speeds and smarter AI tools.

The third iteration of the company's DLSS technology uses a new optical flow accelerator, combined with AI smarts to improve framerates by feeding pixel motion data to a neural network. This will then generate new frames in real time, improving performance considerably.

DLSS 3 combines Super Resolution techniques, DLSS frame generation, and Nvidia Reflex to reconstruct 7/8th of the displayed pixels. It also benefits games that are heavily CPU-dependent and operates completely on the GPU.

The new GPUs also utilise fourth-generation Tensor cores with eight-bit floating point engine. Besides improving frame rates and performance, Nvidia says the new cores will also benefit game streaming or video and voice calls from the Nvidia Broadcast app.

Both the RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 come equipped with Dual AV1 encoders that improve live-stream encoding efficiency by 40 percent. This also helps video editing pipelines by speeding up the rendering process and real-time effect generation.

The RTX 4090 is the flagship of the line-up. The successor to the RTX 3090 Ti has 16,384 CUDA cores and a boost clock of 2.52 GHz. It has 24GB of GDDR6X video memory.

The RTX 4080 comes in two flavours - one variant with 16GB VRAM and the other with 12GB VRAM. The RTX 4080 12GB has 7,680 CUDA cores while the 16GB variant carries 9,728 CUDA cores.

The 12GB variant has a boost clock of 2.51 GHz, while the 16GB variant has a clock of 2.61 GHz.

Pricing

The GeForce RTX 4090 will become available starting October 12. The Indian pricing isn't out yet but the suggested market price for third-party original equipment makers is $1,599 (about Rs 1,27,700). I can almost hear my wallet go "Ouch!" reading that price.

The 12GB variant of the RTX 4080 has a suggested price of $899 (about Rs 71,000) while the 16GB variant will carry a tag of $1,199 (about Rs 95,000). Both cards will start shipping in November.