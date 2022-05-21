The Tech Weekender: Top news from the world of technology this week

Qualcomm announces new mobile platforms, Vivo's flagship X80 series arrives in India, Google and Samsung team up, and more.
Qualcomm has officially debuted the two newest SoCs
in its Snapdragon line-up - Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. The two new chipsets were revealed at an event hosted by the company, which was live-streamed in China. Positioned for gaming, Qualcomm's 4nm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 houses the company's latest Adreno GPU, which the chipset maker says is 20 percent faster in terms of performance and enables low latency HDR gaming. Based on 64-bit, Kryo CPU cores clocked at 3.2GHz, the 4nm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is Qualcomm's premium SoC. The company said it provides up to 30 percent faster CPU performance compared to Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and has 10 percent faster GPU clock speeds, with a power reduction of 30 percent.
Tesla and SpaceX boss Elon Musk allegedly sexually harassed a flight attendant
while travelling on a private jet in 2016, Insider has reported. The website said it obtained a declaration signed by a friend of the flight attendant, who she confided in after the incident, and other documents detailing the accusations. After the episode, the flight attendant submitted a complaint to SpaceX. It was settled outside court. In 2018, she was reportedly offered $250,000 in exchange for an assurance that she will not sue the company.
The Standing Committee on Finance has called a meeting on Thursday to discuss issues concerning anti-competitive practices by big tech companies
like Google, Facebook and Twitter. In the day-long meeting, as per the schedule posted on the Lok Sabha website, the parliamentary panel will be hearing views of hospitality, restaurants and travel agents’ associations on the subject 'Anti-Competitive Practices by Big-tech companies'. The panel, headed by the former minister of state for finance Jayant Sinha, will also hear the views of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on the subject.
Google has announced a partnership with Samsung
to create Health Connect, a centralized API that allows developers to securely access user health data to sync across Android apps and devices. Google says it is collaborating with Samsung to simplify the connectivity between health and fitness apps while providing centralized privacy controls for Android users. Samsung's Health app, Google Fit and Fitbit will all be updated to use Health Connect APIs.
Vivo recently launched its flagship X80 series smartphones
in India. The Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro
were previously unveiled in China and have now made their global and Indian debuts. The Vivo X80 series features high-refresh-rate AMOLED displays, powerful chipsets, sizeable batteries with fast charging, and cameras co-engineered with Zeiss. The Vivo X80 Pro’s price in India is set at Rs 79,999 for the sole 12GB/256GB model. The vanilla Vivo X80’s price in India starts from Rs 54,999 for the base 8GB/128GB variant and Rs 59,999 for the 12GB/256GB configuration.
Apex Legends Mobile is now available for download in 60 countries
across the globe, including India. The much-anticipated battle royale title from EA and Respawn can now be downloaded from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Apex Legends Mobile was previously unveiled in February but got a limited rollout to Android users in select countries. Anyone with a decent Android smartphone and a compatible iPad or iOS device can download the game from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Apex Legends Mobile ranked within the top 10 most downloaded iPhone games in 89 countries.
Sony has officially listed the first set of games
to arrive as part of its new PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscription services, and the line-up is impressive. As part of the PlayStation Extra and Premium tiers, users will have access to first-party PlayStation 4 titles like Bloodborne, Days Gone, God of War, Gravity Rush Remastered, Gravity Rush 2, Infamous First Light, Infamous Second Son, Horizon Zero Dawn, Marvel's Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the entirety of the Uncharted series and more.
Huawei recently launched a new foldable smartphone
in Europe. The Huawei Mate Xs 2 is an outward folding smartphone with some flagship specs and a 4G chipset. The Huawei Mate Xs 2 is powered by the Snapdragon 888 4G chipset paired with 8GB of RAM. The Huawei Mate Xs 2 sports a 7.8-inch OLED panel with a 2480 x 2200-pixel resolution when unfolded. The Mate Xs 2 folds outwards and hence the inner 7.8-inch display is folded into a 6.50-inch rectangular panel. For optics, the Mate Xs 2 gets a 50 MP True-Chroma primary camera sensor paired with a 13 MP ultrawide unit, and an 8 MP telephoto lens with optical image stabilisation. The Huawei Mate Xs 2 is priced at 1,999 euros (Rs 1,62,900) for the sole 8GB/512GB model.