The Tech Weekender: Top news from the world of technology this week

OnePlus 10R specifications have leaked days after the OnePlus 9RT launch in India. The upcoming OnePlus smartphone will debut in Q2 this year, according to Android Central . OnePlus 10R will come to India and China with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000, an AMOLED 120Hz display, and at least 8GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage.

WhatsApp chat transfer from Android to iPhone might soon be possible. According to the WhatsApp 22.2.74 beta for iOS source code, WhatsApp chat transfer from Android to iOS will require both devices to be connected using a cable or a private Wi-Fi connection. As of now, Samsung users can transfer WhatsApp chats from iPhone to Android using the Samsung SmartSwitch app.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 confirmed: Samsung will host the Galaxy S22 Ultra launch event in February. The company confirmed the launch event without revealing the official launch date. Meanwhile, you can click here to know everything that has leaked about the Samsung Galaxy S22 series

Microsoft has launched the Surface Pro 8 and Surface Pro 7+ in India. The devices will go on sale from February 15 in the country. Previously, the Surface Pro 7+ was only sold to commercial and educational organisations in India but will soon be available to general customers as well. Click here to know more

Twitter announced the launch of a tool through which users can showcase non-fungible tokens (NFTs )as their profile pictures, tapping into a digital collectibles craze that has exploded over the past year. The feature, available on iOS to users of the company's Twitter Blue subscription service, connects their Twitter accounts to crypto wallets where the users store NFT holdings.

Oppo Reno 7 series is confirmed to launch in India very soon. The company confirmed the Oppo Reno 7 launch in India but the date remains unknown. The Reno 7 series will come with the “World's first Sony IMX709 Ultra-Sensing Sensor” and a flagship Sony IMX766 Sensor.

YouTube has introduced new annual plans for its premium services in India. Previously, your only options were to choose from a monthly or quarterly service in the country. To sweeten the deal, Google is currently offering discounted rates on the subscriptions for a limited time, till January 23. You can nab a yearly subscription for YouTube Premium for Rs 1,159 and Rs 889 for YouTube Music Premium.

Xiaomi 11T Pro India price and availability details have been announced. The device is Xiaomi’s new premium smartphone in India which goes head-to-head against the OnePlus 9RT. Click here to read our Xiaomi 11T Pro review

Samsung has announced the first mobile processor with hardware ray-tracing capabilities. The premium mobile processor has a GPU that Samsung co-developed with AMD on the company's RDNA 2 graphics architecture, which enables features like ray-tracing that were previously limited to desktop Graphics Processing Units (GPU). Click here to know more