Russia-Ukraine Crisis | Technologies with Ukrainian roots and people who created them

Russia launched full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending troops and tanks from multiple directions and shattering peace in Europe. Thousands of Ukrainians have fled their homes in Ukraine and have crossed into neighbouring countries after Russia’s invasion. Some people carrying luggage took shelter in the subway, unsure of where to go. (Image: AP)

At dawn on February 24, Ukrainians’ uneasy efforts at normality were shattered. Smoke rose from cities, even ones well away from a long-running separatist conflict in the country’s east. By the end of the day, many of the capital's residents had taken shelter deep underground, in Kyiv’s metro system. Forbes Ukraine's journalist Mike Sapiton was among those who managed to flee the Russian attack on capital Kyiv. In a series of tweets, he listed some rather famous tech products and services/apps that have Ukrainian roots. Ukraine’s IT industry is among the country’s fastest growing industries. Country’s technology industry has run a long way of growing after independence from Soviet Union in 1991. Let’s take a look at how much Ukraine have contributed to the world. (Image: AP)

WhatsApp | WhatsApp, a mobile messaging app, was co-founded by Jan Koum in 2009, a Ukrainian-American businessman and computer engineer. He is former CEO of WhatsApp which was qcquired by Facebook in 2014. Koum was born in Kyiv and grew up in Fastiv, where Russia has launched attack on February 24. (Image: CNBC)

PayPal | The American multinational financial technology company operating online payments system in majority of the countries was co-founded by a Ukrainian-American software engineer and businessman, Max Levchin, along with Peter Thiel and Luke Nosek in 1998. Levchin made contributions to PayPal's anti-fraud efforts and was the co-creator of the Gausebeck-Levchin test, one of the first commercial implementations of a CAPTCHA challenge response human test. (Image: Forbes)

CleanMyMac | CleanMyMac is a powerful Mac cleaner, speed booster and health guard, designed to help Mac run at full throttle again. The app was created by Ukrainian tech-entrepreneur Oleksandr Kosovan, founder of MacPaw that develops app that make Mc life simpler. The company is headquartered in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Image: CNBC)

Snapchat | Snapchat’s ‘Lenses’ feature, the filters that distort or accessories faces in real time, came from a Ukrainian startup called Looksery, which was acquired by Snap Inc. for $150 million in September, 2015. Looksery was founded by Victor Shaburov from Russia and Yurii Monastyrshin from Ukraine.

People.ai | Ukrainian startup was founded by Oleg Rogynskyy, another talented entrepreneur from Ukraine. People.ai is an AI service that collects and analyses data generated by sales managers to give recommendations. The software bridges complex artificial-intelligence and real-world business expertise to help clients innovate, grow, and generate greater revenue.

Grammarly | Ukrainians Alex Shevchenko, Max Lytvyn, and Dmytro Lider founded the online grammar checker in 2009. Grammarly is a Ukrainian American-headquartered cross-platform cloud based typing assistant that reviews spelling, grammar, punctuation and more.