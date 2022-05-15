From Motorola Edge 30 to Samsung Galaxy M53 5G: Here are the best smartphones under Rs 30,000 in India

Without being listed in any particular order, these are the best smartphones under Rs 30K in India
India’s sub-30K smartphone segment is one of the most competitive with options from companies like Xiaomi, Motorola, OnePlus, Samsung, Realme, and more. Looking for the top smartphone in the segment can be a bit challenging with the number of options out there. So, here’s a list of the best smartphones under Rs 30,000 in India and what makes them stand out. Before we dive into our list, it is worth noting that we’ve only mentioned key specifications and the standout features of each handset, you can click the links for more details about the phones.
Motorola Edge 30
| Rs 27,999 | 6GB/128GB | Android 12 | The Motorola Edge 30 was recently unveiled in India as the world’s slimmest 5G smartphone. However, the slim form factor doesn’t compromise hardware with the phone featuring a Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, a 144Hz FHD+ OLED screen with HDR10+ support, and a 4020 mAh battery with 33W charging support. Motorola offers a clean interface in large part to the near-stock Android skin, while the phone also brings a 50 MP primary sensor (OIS) and a 50 MP ultrawide unit, the latter of which has the highest resolution in the segment.
iQOO 7 5G | Rs 29,990 | 8GB/128GB | Android 11 upgradeable to Android 12 |
The iQOO 7 5G is without a doubt the fastest smartphone on our list thanks to its Snapdragon 870 SoC. Apart from being extremely fast, the phone also has a secondary Display chip to help improve frame rates in games. Other key specifications of the iQOO 7 include a 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display with HDR10+ support, a 4,400 mAh battery with 66W charging support, and a triple-camera setup (48 MP with OIS + 13 MP + 2 MP).
Oppo Reno 7 5G | Rs 28,999 | 8GB/256GB | Android 11 upgradeable to Android 12 |
The Oppo Reno 7 5G currently stands as the company’s best smartphone under Rs 30,000. It is also one of the few smartphones on this list to offer 256GB of storage in the base configuration. The Reno 7 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, a 90Hz FHD+ OLED display with HDR10+ support, a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support, and a triple-camera setup (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP).
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G | Rs 26,499 | 6GB/128GB | Android 12 |
The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is the best Samsung smartphone under Rs 30,000. The M53 5G brings Samsung’s A-game to the mid-range with its MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, 5,000 mAh battery with 25W charging support (Adapter sold separately), and a quad-camera setup (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP). The Galaxy M53 5G is also the only smartphone on this list that can record 4K video with the front camera.
Vivo V23 5G | Rs 29,990 | 8GB/128GB | Android 12 |
The Vivo V23 5G is the second phone on this list with five cameras, while also bringing the highest resolution selfie shooter at 50 MP. As for the rest of the cameras, the V23 5G opts for a triple-camera setup (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) on the back and two cameras on the front (50 MP + 8 MP). Other key specs on the Vivo V23 5G include a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chip, a 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED screen with HDR10+ support, and a 4,200 mAh battery with 44W charging.
Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G | Rs 26,999 | 6GB/128GB | Android 11 upgradeable to Android 12 |
The Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge offers the fast-charging support of any smartphone under Rs 30,000. The smartphone features a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, a 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED screen, a triple-camera setup (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP), and a 4,500 mAh battery with super-fast 120W charging support.
OnePlus Nord 2 | Rs 27,999 | 6GB/128GB | Android 11 upgradeable to Android 12 |
While the OnePlus Nord 2 may be a year old, it is still one of the best smartphones in the sub-30K segment in India. The Nord 2 features a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, a 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, a triple-camera setup (50 MP with OIS + 8 MP + 2 MP), and a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W charging support. The Nord 2 is also one of the toughest phones on the list with Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back.
Tecno Phantom X | Rs 25,999 | 8GB/256GB | Android 11 upgradeable to Android 12 |
The Tecno Phantom X is the only 4G smartphone on our list. However, this is the best-looking phone on this list. The Phantom X is the only smartphone in the segment to offer a 90Hz FHD+ Curved AMOLED screen. While the MediaTek Helio G95 chip and Android 11 OS can be called into question, the rest of the phone’s specifications cannot. The Phantom X opts for a 4,700 mAh battery with 33W charging support, a triple-camera setup (108 MP with Laser AF + 13 MP with 2x optical zoom + 8 MP), and dual selfie cameras (48 MP + 8 MP).
Realme GT Master Edition | Rs 25,999 | 6GB/128GB | Android 11 upgradeable to Android 12 |
The Realme GT Master Edition is another excellent entrant to this list. The Realme GT Master Edition is a well-rounded smartphone with a Snapdragon 778G SoC, a 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, 4,300 mAh battery with 65W charging, and a triple-camera setup (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP).
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G | Rs 26,999 | Android 11 upgradeable to Android 12 |
While the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G has a similar price tag as the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G, the former has a sleek build and one of the best screens in the segment. The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G features a Snapdragon 778G SoC, a 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED display with Dolby Vision and HDR10+, a 4,250 mAh battery with 33W charging, and a triple-camera setup (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP).