    Buzzing Stocks | Avenue Supermarts, Tech Mahindra, Eicher Motors, and others in news today

    Stocks In the News: Check out the companies making headlines before the opening bell.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 16, 2022 / 06:27 AM IST
    Ami Organics, Bharat Forge, Dodla Dairy are under focust ahead of March quarter earnings. Ami Organics, Bharat Forge, Dodla Dairy, Fino Payments Bank, Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Greenply Industries, MCX Ltd, Nava Bharat Ventures, Rane Engine Valve Ltd, RateGain Travel Technologies, Raymond Ltd, Shankara Building Products, Uttam Sugar Mills, VIP Industries Ltd are in focus on Monday ahead of its March quarter earnings.
    Tech Mahindra Q4 consolidated PAT rises 10% QoQ to Rs 1,506 crore. Tech Mahindra reported a 10 percent sequential rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,506 crore for the quarter ended March 2022, which was above analysts' expectations of Rs 1,411 crore. The IT services major reported a 5.8 percent quarter-on-quarter rise in consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 12,116 crore for the reported quarter. The firm won deals worth over $1 billion in the January-March period.
    Maruti Suzuki plans Rs 11000 crore first phase investment for new plant. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd completed the process of allotment of an 800 acre site in Haryana state for its proposed plant, according to a statement on exchanges. The plans investment of more than Rs 11000 crore in the first phase. The first plant with a manufacturing capacity of 2.5 lakh vehicles a year is expected to be commissioned by 2025. The site will have space for capacity expansion to include more manufacturing plants.
    Eicher Motors 4Q net profit beats estimates. Eicher Motors reported net profit for the fourth quarter that beat the average analysts estimates. Net profit for the quarter rose 16% year on year to Rs 610 crore versus an estimate of Rs 596 crore. Revenue grew 9% from a year ago to Rs 3190 crore against estimates of Rs 3183 crore.The growth was led by YoY increase in average selling prices (ASPs) due to a richer model mix and price hikes taken over the past few quarters. This, however, was partly offset by YoY decline in volumes for Royal Enfield.
    Dmart net profit fell 22% QoQ in March quarter. Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates retail chain D-Mart, on Saturday reported a 22% decline in its sequentially consolidated net profit to Rs 427 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022. Year on year it reported a 3% rise in its net profit. Revenue fell 5% quarter on quarter to Rs 8787 crore from Rs 9218 crore. Year on year, revenue rose 19%. Profit after tax margin hit by nearly 90 basis points to 4.8% in the quarter from 5.5% a year ago.
    Bank of Baroda reports profit of Rs 1779 crore in March quarter. Bank of Baroda has reported a standalone net profit of Rs 1,778.77 crore for the fourth quarter of 2021-22 as against a net loss of Rs 1,046.5 crore a year ago. However, on a sequential basis, the lender’s net profit fell 19 per cent from Rs 2,197.03 crore in the third quarter of last fiscal. Net interest income grew 21.2 per cent to Rs 8,612 crore from Rs 7,107 crore a year ago.
    Grasim Industries board approves raising Rs 1000 crore. Grasim Industries Ltd board approves raising Rs 1000 crore via non convertible debentures on private placement basis in one or more tranches.
    RITES gets a $3.20 mln order from Guyana. RITES Ltd said on exchanges that it got an award worth $3.20 million from the ministry of public works, Guyana. The order for consultancy and supervision work for construction of the East Bank-East Coast Road Linkage Project of public work.
    Nazara Tech net profit fell 71% QoQ to Rs 5 crore. Nazara Technologies Ltd net profit for the March quarter fell 71% quarter on quarter to Rs 4.90 crore versus Rs 17.10 crore. Revenue for the quarter fell 6% sequentially to Rs 175.10 crore against Rs 185.80 crore. The firm also announced that it will give 1:1 bonus share to its shareholders.
    Alkem Lab completes MHRA inspection with no observation. Alkem Laboratories Ltd said on exchanges that the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has pointed out no critical or major observations at its Taloja Plant. The company said the MHRA has closed its inspection. Earlier the regulator conducted an online inspection at its Taloja plant between 31 January to 4 February and between 8 February to 10 February.
    Amber Enterprises Q4 net profit misses estimates. Amber Enterprises reported net profit for the fourth quarter that missed the average analyst estimate. Net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 57.22 crore, down 24% year on year against the estimates of Rs 117 crore. Revenue rose 21% from a year ago to Rs 1940 crore versus estimate of Rs2144 crore. The firm also approved raising Rs 500 crore via securities.
