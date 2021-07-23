Flipkart’s Big Saving Days Sale: Here are some of the best deals on mobile phones

Flipkart’s Big Saving Days sale is kicking off on July 25, just ahead of Prime Day 2021. The sale, which will conclude on July 29, will bring big discounts on smartphones across various segments. Apart from the discounts and offers, consumers using ICICI Bank cards and EMI transactions will receive an additional 10 percent discount. So without any further delays, here are the best deals on mobile phones during Flipkart’s Big Saving Days sale.

If you are looking to buy a high-performing smartphone with the latest hardware, then the Realme X7 Max is the way to go. The Realme X7 Max will be available for as low as Rs 24,999 during Flipkart’s Big Saving Days sale. The Realme X7 Max features a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, a 64 MP triple-camera setup, a 120Hz Super AMOLED display, a 4,500 mAh battery and 50W fast-charging support, making it the best 5G phone under Rs 25,000.

The Moto G40 Fusion and Moto G60 are both getting a Rs 1,000 discount during Flipkart’s sale. The Moto G40 Fusion and Moto G60 feature a Snapdragon 732G SoC, a 120Hz display, and a 6,000 mAh battery. The Moto G40 Fusion opts for a 64 MP triple-camera setup, while the G60 gets a 108 MP triple-camera setup.

The Samsung Galaxy F62 has been listed for Rs 17,999, down from its original Rs 23,999 price tag. The Galaxy F62 is a powerful mid-range smartphone with an Exynos 9825 SoC, an AMOLED display, a 64 MP quad-camera setup, and a massive 7,000 mAh battery.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite has been listed for Rs 20,499 during Flipkart’s Big Saving Days sale, down from its original Rs 21,999 price. The Mi 11 Lite is a premium mid-range smartphone with a slim and light design, a Snapdragon 732G SoC, a 64 MP triple-camera setup, and a 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED display.

If you are looking for a good budget phone, the Infinix Note 10 is priced at Rs 10,999 down from the original Rs 12,999 price. The Infinix Note 10 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and packs a 5,000 mAh battery. It also sports a 48 MP triple-camera setup and an FHD+ LCD panel with a 180Hz touch sampling rate.

Another good budget smartphone option is the Infinix IN Note 1. According to the listing, the IN Note 1 is available for as low as Rs 10,999, down from the original Rs 12,999 price tag. The Micromax IN Note 1 features a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, a 48 MP quad-camera setup, a 5,000 mAh battery, and runs on stock Android, enabling a clean user interface.