Diwali is just a few days away and what better way to celebrate the festival of lights than by gifting your loved ones gadgets that can make their everyday lives better. Technology has become integral to our lives. We rely on "smart" products that not only get things done faster but also make our lives easier. If you are looking for that perfect Diwali gift, we have you covered. Here is a list of products we have curated to make this Diwali special for you, your friends and family:

iPad mini (Rs 46,900): Content consumption has been on the rise over the past year due to the coronavirus pandemic, forcing people to stay at home. The iPad mini comes with a large 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display and long-lasting battery life. For those who play games, the iPad comes with an A15 Bionic chip, which is also found on the latest iPhone 13 series. Not to forget the suite of apps available for the iPad on the Apple App Store.

HP Victus 16 (Rs 64,999): No better time to buy a laptop than right now. The HP Victus 16 is designed for both veteran gamers and enthusiast explorers. The 16-inch laptop comes with a 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 5600H chip and Windows 10 out of the box.

Qubo Smart Video Doorbell (Rs 6,990): This smart doorbell eliminates the need of answering the doorbell for essentials and helps keep you connected to your front door from anywhere, anytime. It not only lets you do an instant video call with your visitors but also works as a full HD AI security camera for your entrance. The smart video doorbell from Hero Electronix makes for an ideal gift as it is customisable and designed to solve the needs of a variety of Indian households.

Realme Robot Vacuum Cleaner (Rs 22,999): Diwali is the time when we go on a cleaning spree but striking a balance between work and household chores is not easy. A smart robot vacuum cleaner, something like the one from Realme, can clean the floor automatically while you focus on other important things.

Canon M50 Mark II (Rs 58.995): The shutterbugs around you might be looking to upgrade from their smartphone camera to a full-fledged mirrorless camera that doesn't burn a hole in their pocket but still offer great features. The Canon EOS M50 Mark II is one such camera that comes with a great set of features. It supports 4K video recording and wireless connectivity with your smartphone. The mirrorless camera also comes with support for interchangeable lenses, suiting the needs of those who want to shoot landscape, portraits, abstracts, or anything that helps their idea of a photo turn to reality.

Sennheiser CX 400BT (Rs 6,990): Those looking for a premium wireless earbuds experience without spending a lot can check the Sennheiser CX 400BT. The TWS comes with 7mm dynamic drivers and is claimed to offer up to 20 hours of battery life.

Dyson Purifier Cool (Rs 45,990): The new Dyson air purifier comes with improved filters that meet the HEPA H13 standards. The company has also reengineering the internals to make the machine up to 20 percent quieter. For those who want a slightly affordable option, there is the Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifier, which is priced under Rs 30,000 on the company's website.

Canon PIXMA G 670 (Rs 24,800): The Canon PIXMA G 670 is a 6-colour, 3-in-1 photo printer delivering photolab quality prints with an easy wireless setup and convenient maintenance. With its mobile and cloud printing, it helps you to print from your smartphones, mobile tablets, and laptops with the Canon Print Inkjet/SELPHY app, which not only helps save time and energy but also gives an efficient uninterrupted and super-efficient printing experience.

TCL C725 QLED TV (Rs 62,999): If you are on the lookout for a QLED smart TV in India, consider checking the TCL C725 QLED TV. The premium TV comes in three sizes, with the base model having a 50" QLED display. It offers a bezel-less design and Android 11 TV. The smart TV's display is filled with features like HDR10+, MEMC, Dolby Vision, etc.

ASUS Chromebook Flip Celeron Dual Core (Rs 21,990): This chromebook from Asus is a good gifitng option for someone who wants a large-enough display and offers decent performance within budget. The Asus Chromebook in India has an 11.6-inch LCD with an Intel chip under the hood. The 2-in-1 laptop also comes with 4GB of RAM.