COVID-19 relief efforts | Auto companies step up aid to tackle the pandemic

Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) has joined hands with two NCR-based companies to increase the production of oxygen generating plants. From a total of 10-16 plants a month currently, the two firms will be able to produce 70-90 plants a month by the end of May. A separate team is tasked to install and commission the plants as fast as possible. MSIL and its vendors will procure oxygen plants from these two companies and donate them for medical use. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

Hyundai Motor India Foundation has rolled out a relief package of Rs 20 crore for setting up oxygen generating plants, install medicare facilities and provide support staff to various hospitals and cater to their operational cost for the next three months and further, if needed. (Image: Hyundai Motor India)

Honda India Foundation will spend Rs 6.5 crore for setting up temporary Covid Care isolation centres and oxygen production plants in Haryana, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. A 100-bed facility is being created at Honda’s warehouse facility in Haryana and another 50-100 bed facility at the Government Girl School in Tapukara, Rajasthan. The Foundation is also distributing PPE kits, masks, sanitisers, food packets, pulse oximeter, thermometers, oxygen concentrators for government hospitals in rural areas. (Image: Honda)

Ola Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Ola, announced a partnership with GiveIndia to provide consumers with oxygen concentrators for free through the Ola app. The service will start rolling out in Bangalore with an initial set of 500 oxygen concentrators. Ola and GiveIndia will scale it up across the country with up to 10,000 concentrators. Consumers will be able to log into the Ola app and request \an oxygen concentrator by providing a few basic details. (Image: Ola Electric)

The Rahul Bajaj-led Bajaj Group has pledged financial support of Rs 200 crore towards the COVID-19 response. The group has aided in the procurement of 12 oxygen plants to provide more than 5,000 LPM of oxygen supply to rural and urban hospitals, along with respiratory support equipment like oxygen concentrators, ventilators and BiPaps to help augment their capacity in treating COVID-19 patients.

The Mahindra Group has rolled out 100 ‘Oxygen on Wheels’ (O2W), a free service in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Chakan, Nasik and Nagpur. The group is also engaged in providing ICU beds, emergency cab services, quarantine centres, monetary support and dry rations for the underprivileged, re-engineering its production lines and facilities to manufacture much-needed PPE, face shields, face masks and aerosol boxes to aid the fight against coronavirus

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles has announced the opening of a vaccination centre at its truck and bus manufacturing plant in Oragadam near Chennai. The facility which, open from Monday to Saturday, will have five vaccination booths and will be open for the local community. The centre can cater to up to 250 people a day. The company is planning a vaccination drive for all truck drivers irrespective of the brand of trucks driven by them. (Image: DICV)

Hero MotoCorp will be providing its motorcycles and scooters for commutes by health workers and medical staff in Delhi & NCR, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Gujarat. The company has also contributed oxygen cylinders for emergency medical use by some of the hospitals in Delhi and Haryana besides a donation of PPE Kits to the health authorities in various states. (Image: Hero MotoCorp)

TVS Motor Company, Sundaram Clayton and its group companies have pledged Rs 40 crore for providing 2000 oxygen concentrators, PPE Kits, medicines and medical equipment. The initiative will see the supply of over 20,000 food packets per day for essential services workers in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh. Distribution of over a million face masks, thousands of oximeters and PPE kits, hand sanitisers and essential medicines to more than 500 government health centres and hospitals will be undertaken. (Image: TVS)

US-based Ford Motor Company has declared a donation of 50 lakh surgical masks, 1 lakh N95 masks and 50,000 gowns to help fight the surge of COVID-19 cases in India. India will also receive partly the donation of $200,000 to support organizations providing essential COVID-19 relief. (Image: Ford)