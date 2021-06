Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest car maker, recorded sales of 32,903 units during May, posting a growth of 140 percent compared to sales of 13,702 units in May 2020. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

Hyundai Motor India, the country’s second biggest carmaker, clocked sales of 25,001 units in the domestic market in May 2021, recording a growth of 263 percent. In May 2020, the company had sold 6,883 units. (Image: Hyundai)

Tata Motors, India’s third biggest carmaker, recorded sales of 15,181 units during May 2021, a growth of 382 percent. In May 2020, Tata Motors had clocked 3,152 units in sales. (Image: Tata Motors)

Korean car brand Kia Motors logged domestic sales of 11,050 in May 2021, a growth of 565 percent while its May 2020 sales stood at 1,661 units. (Image: Kia India)

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), the SUV specialist, closed May 2021 with sales of 8,004 units, recording a growth of 114 percent. The company had sold 3,867 units during May 2020. (Image: M&M)

French car brand Renault sold 2,620 units in May, up from 1,753 units sold in May last year, a growth of 49 percent. (Image: Renault)

Honda Cars India recorded 442 percent growth in May volumes to 2,032 units as against 375 units sold in the same month last year. (Image: Honda)

Nissan Motor India saw 227 percent growth in May volumes to 1,235 units as against 378 units sold in the same month last year. (Image: Nissan)

SAIC-owned MG Motor reported 1,016 units in sales during May 2021, a growth of 43 percent. The company had seen sales of 710 units in May 2020. (Image: MG Motor India)

Ford Motor India clocked 766 units sales in May, a growth of 34 percent as against 571 units clocked in the same month last year. (Image: Ford)