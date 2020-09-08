Amitabh Bachchan buys Mercedes S-Class: All you need to know about the latest luxury car in Big B's garage

The flagship saloon from Mercedes-Benz was delivered to the actor last week when pictures were taken and shared on social media. The variant that now belongs to Bachchan is the S350d priced at Rs 1.38 crore, ex-showroom, without any optional extras.
Superstar, Amitabh Bachchan, already has a large collection of luxury cars in his garage including a Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500, a Mercedes-Benz V-Class MPV and an Audi A8L. Just last week, the actor added to this line-up the latest Mercedes-Benz S-Class. (Image source: Facebook)
Powering the S350d is a 3-litre inline-six engine that is capable of producing 282 PS of power and 600 Nm of torque. Transmission is handled by a 9-speed automatic gearbox. 0-100 km/h sprint time comes up in six seconds hitting a top speed of 250 km/h. (Image source: Mercedes-Benz)
The S-Class is known for its long list of features not only for the driver but the passenger as well since this luxury sedan will mostly be driven by a chauffeur. (Image source: Mercedes-Benz)
Safety and driving assists include front and side impact avoidance system, lane-keep assist, crosswind assist, blindspot monitor and eight airbags. (Image source: Mercedes-Benz)
The cabin also gets soft-touch panels, two entertainment screens for the rear passengers, rear climate control, Burmester surround sound system, wireless phone charging and a lot more. (Image source: Mercedes-Benz)
The Mercedes-Benz S-Class is one of the best-selling cars in the category and goes up against the likes of the Audi A8L and the BMW 7 Series. Mercedes-Benz had also recently showcased the new-gen 2021 S-Class which promises to add a lot more tech to an already luxurious car. (Image source: Mercedes-Benz)
First Published on Sep 8, 2020 01:35 pm