Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021: iPhone 11, iPad Air 2020 get huge discounts; check deals and offers here

Amazon Great Indian Festival is now live for Prime members in India. During the sale, customers can avail of massive discounts on smartphones. The sale officially kicks off for non-Prime members from October 3. Meanwhile, let's take a look at the best Amazon Great Indian Festival offers, deals, and discounts.

iPhone 11 price in India during the Amazon Great Indian Festival is set at Rs 38,999. The device is typically available for Rs 49,999 in India.

OnePlus 9 Series | Amazon | The OnePlus 9 Pro will be available at a starting price of Rs 60,999, while the vanilla OnePlus 9 will start from Rs 46,999. The OnePlus 9R will also be available for a discounted price of Rs 36,999.

Samsung skipped the Note series this year, but if you are still interested in getting one, then the Galaxy Note 20 will start from Rs 44,999 and the Note 20 Ultra will set you back Rs 69,999 during the Great Indian Festival on Amazon.

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, the iQOO 7 Legend will start at a discounted price of Rs 36,990. The iQOO 7 will be available for as low as Rs 26,990. The iQOO Z3 5G will also be available at a discounted price of Rs 17,990.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G will be available at a discounted price of Rs 36,999, down from its original price of Rs 50,999.

The iPhone XR, which is currently the most affordable iPhone with an all-screen design, is available for Rs 32,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The device typically retails for Rs 38,000.

Apple AirPods Pro price in India during the Amazon Great Indian Festival is set at Rs 16,990. The TWS for iPhone is typically available for Rs 24,990 in India.

Apple Watch SE price in India drops to Rs 19,900 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. The smartwatch for iPhone was launched for Rs 29,900 in India.

Apple iPad Air 2020 price in India drops to Rs 42,900 for the base 64GB Wi-Fi model. The tablet was launched in India for Rs 54,900. It comes with the same processor found on the iPhone 12.

Apple MacBook M1 price in India during the Amazon Great Indian Festival is set at Rs 72,900. The M1 Air was launched in India for Rs 92,900 for the base 256GB model.