In Pics: Congress' marathon meetings in Delhi as suspense over next Karnataka CM continues

1/6 The suspense continues over the selection of the next Karnataka chief minister, following the Congress' thumping win in the assembly elections. Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar, who is one of the prime contenders in the CM race, on May 17 arrived at party president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in Delhi, shortly after meeting senior party leader Rahul Gandhi.

2/6 Karnataka Congress working president Eshwar Khandare and other MLAs continue to arrive at the residence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge as the suspense continues over Karnataka CM post. Along the with the chief ministerial face, the party is also expected to finalise the members of the new Cabinet.

3/6 Kharge has held talks with most of the party's key stakeholders in Karnataka . Rahul Gandhi, the former party president, also met Kharge on May 16 to discuss government formation in the southern state. According to sources, Kharge will take the final decision after consulting UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

4/6 Earlier on May 16, Kharge held meetings with both the potential candidates - DK Shivakumar and former chief minister Siddaramaiah in the national capital.

5/6 Siddaramaiah came to Kharge's residence along with his son Yatindra and MLAs Zameer Ahmad, Bhyrati Suresh, and senior leader KJ George.