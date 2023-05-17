English
    In Pics: Congress' marathon meetings in Delhi as suspense over next Karnataka CM continues

    Results of the assembly polls were declared on May 13 and the 135 MLA-elects of the Congress on May 14 authorised party's national president Mallikarjun Kharge to take the final call on the appointment of the next CM. With the action shifting to Delhi, both the top aspirants - Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar have reached the national capital.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 17, 2023 / 04:00 PM IST
    With Congress poised to name the next Karnataka Chief Minister after the party's win in the state Assembly elections, Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar on May 17 arrived at party president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in Delhi after meeting party leader Rahul Gandhi.
    The suspense continues over the selection of the next Karnataka chief minister, following the Congress' thumping win in the assembly elections. Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar, who is one of the prime contenders in the CM race, on May 17 arrived at party president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in Delhi, shortly after meeting senior party leader Rahul Gandhi.
    Karnataka Congress working president Eshwar Khandare and other MLAs continue to arrive at the residence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge as the suspense continues over Karnataka CM post.
    Karnataka Congress working president Eshwar Khandare and other MLAs continue to arrive at the residence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge as the suspense continues over Karnataka CM post. Along the with the chief ministerial face, the party is also expected to finalise the members of the new Cabinet.
    Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has held talks with all stakeholders in the State. Rahul Gandhi met Kharge on May 16 to discuss government formation in the southern state. According to sources, Kharge will take the final decision after consulting UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former party President Rahul Gandhi.
    Kharge has held talks with most of the party's key stakeholders in Karnataka. Rahul Gandhi, the former party president, also met Kharge on May 16 to discuss government formation in the southern state. According to sources, Kharge will take the final decision after consulting UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi.
    Earlier on May 16, Kharge held meetings with both the potential candidates DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah in New Delhi.
    Earlier on May 16, Kharge held meetings with both the potential candidates - DK Shivakumar and former chief minister Siddaramaiah in the national capital.
    Siddaramaiah came to Kharge's residence along with his son Yatindra and MLAs Zameer Ahmad, Bhyrati Suresh, and senior leader KJ George.
    Siddaramaiah came to Kharge's residence along with his son Yatindra and MLAs Zameer Ahmad, Bhyrati Suresh, and senior leader KJ George.
    The results of assembly polls were declared on May 13 and the newly-elected Congress MLAs on May 14 authorised Kharge to take a decision. With the action shifting to Delhi, both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar reached Delhi.
    The results of assembly polls were declared on May 13 and the 135 MLA-elects of the Congress on May 14 authorised Kharge to take the final call on the appointment of the next CM.
    Tags: #Congress #DK Shivakumar #India #Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023 #Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 #Karnataka CM #Karnataka Elections 2023 #Mallikarjun Kharge #Politics #Rahul Gandhi #Siddaramaiah. #Slideshow
    first published: May 17, 2023 03:59 pm