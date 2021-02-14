MARKET NEWS

Two years of Pulwama attack: Recalling what happened, how India hit back with the Balakot airstrike

The Pulwama terror attack, carried out by militants affiliated to Pakistan-based extremist organisation LeT, claimed the lives of 40 Indian security personnel. The attack had shook the entire nation, and was followed by the retaliatory Balakot strikes by the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Moneycontrol News
February 14, 2021 / 05:28 PM IST
On February 14, 2019, a suicide attack ended up claiming the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans in Jammu & Kashmir's Pulwama.(Image: PTI)
The suicide attacker was identified as Adil Ahmed Dar, a 20-year-old radicalised Kashmiri youth who was affiliated to the Pakistan-based extremist outfit Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM). (Image: PTI)
"My condolences to families of those martyred in Pulwama attack, those behind the terror strike will be punished," Modi said following the attack, as he warned the Pakistan-based militant outfits of a befitting retaliation | (File image)
In the wee hours of February 26, 2019, the Indian air forces carried out precision airstrikes in Pakistan's frontier region of Balakot. Terror infrastructure and militant bases were targeted in the strike. The satellite picture shows a madrasa in Balakot on March 4, 2019. (Image: Planet Labs Inc via Reuters)
On February 27, 2019, the Indian and Pakistani forces were locked in an aerial dogfight. The confrontation erupted after the Pakistani Air Force (PAF) made advancements towards the Line of Control (LoC). (Representative image/PTI)
File image: PTI
Indian Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was captured by the Pakistani forces after he ejected from the damaged MiG-21. The IAF claimed that Abhinandan shot down one F-16 elite warplane of PAF before his aircraft was damaged. (Image: PTI)
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan decided to release Abhinandan as a "gesture of peace". The IAF official returned to India via the Wagah border on March 1, 2019. (File image)
"When there has been such a massive lapse in the intelligence apparatus and national security we are forced to look at the real problem; In this case it points directly at NSA (National Security Advisor) Ajit Doval," the prime opposition party Congress had said on February 21, 2019 (File image)
TAGS: #Balakot airstrike #Current Affairs #India #Jammu & Kashmir #Kashmir #Narendra Modi #Pakistan #Pulwama terror attack #Terrorism
first published: Feb 14, 2021 05:28 pm

