This is how the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train could look like

As per Embassy of Japan, India will get the E5 Series Shinkansen (Japan’s Bullet Train) as shown above.

The E5 Series Shinkansen bullet train is currently in service in Japan and runs at a maximum speed of 320 kilometres per hour.

This train will be modified for use as rolling stock of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail project that will cost India Rs 1.08 lakh crore as per present estimates. It is expected to be completed by December 2023.

Considering the land distance between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, a trip on the bullet-train could take 3 hours in comparison to almost 11 hours at present. The route will have 12 stations including Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati.