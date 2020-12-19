MARKET NEWS

This is how the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train could look like

India is in the early stages to get the country’s first bullet train in collaboration with Japan - the pioneer of the high speed transit. The route on which the train will run is Mumbai-Ahmedabad. Embassy of Japan has shared pictures of the bullet train whose modified version India is likely to get. Here are some pictures:

Moneycontrol News
December 19, 2020 / 11:08 AM IST
As per Embassy of Japan, India will get the E5 Series Shinkansen (Japan's Bullet Train) as shown above.
As per Embassy of Japan, India will get the E5 Series Shinkansen (Japan’s Bullet Train) as shown above.
The E5 Series Shinkansen bullet train is currently in service in Japan and runs at a maximum speed of 320 kilometres per hour.
The E5 Series Shinkansen bullet train is currently in service in Japan and runs at a maximum speed of 320 kilometres per hour.
This train will be modified for use as rolling stock of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail project that will cost India Rs 1.08 lakh crore as per present estimates. It is expected to be completed by December 2023.
This train will be modified for use as rolling stock of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail project that will cost India Rs 1.08 lakh crore as per present estimates. It is expected to be completed by December 2023.
Considering the land distance between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, a trip on the bullet-train could take 3 hours in comparison to almost 11 hours at present. The route will have 12 stations including Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati.
Considering the land distance between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, a trip on the bullet-train could take 3 hours in comparison to almost 11 hours at present. The route will have 12 stations including Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati.
As per a National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited official, a one-way trip on the bullet train could cost Rs 3,000. (All images attributed to Embassy of Japan and East Japan Railway Company)
As per a National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited official, a one-way trip on the bullet train could cost Rs 3,000. (All images attributed to Embassy of Japan and East Japan Railway Company)
