Republic Day 2023: Tableaux depicting nation's cultural heritage showcased at Kartavya Path

1/15 Haryana's tableau reflects design based on Bhagavad Gita. In its entirety, the tableau shows Lord Krishna serving as the charioteer of Arjun and giving him knowledge of Gita. The patterns on the sides of the trailer show various scenes from the battle of Mahabharat.

2/15 Karnataka's tableau symbolically unveiled the exceptional achievements of 3 women from the stare. Sulagitti Narasamma - a midwife, Tulsi Gowda Halakki - known as 'Vruksha Maate' & Saalumarada Thimmakka are noted names due to their selfless contribution to society.

3/15 'Nari Shakti' was depicted in Central Armed Police Force's tableau at the 74th Republic Day parade.

4/15 Uttar Pradesh's tableau on the Republic Day parade showcased the three-day Deepotsava celebrated in Ayodhya.

5/15 A snapshot of colourful tableaux from West Bengal, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu at the Republic Day parade.

6/15 Kerala presented the tableau of 'Nari Shakti' and folk traditions of women empowerment. The tractor portrays Karthyayani Amma, the winner of Nari Shakti Puraskar in 2020 who top scored the literacy examination at the age of 96.

7/15 The tableau of Jammu and Kashmir with its theme 'Naya J&K' showcased the holy Amarnath Shrine, Tulip gardens and lavender cultivation.

8/15 The tableau of Jharkhand showcased the famous Baidyanath Temple located in Deoghar. Lord Birsa Munda is depicted in the front of the tableau.

9/15 Arunachal Pradesh, known as the land for the rising sun, its tableau displayed the potential for tourism in the fields of adventure, sports, ecology, culture, religion, history and archaeology.

10/15 Tripura's tableau with the theme 'Sustainable Livelihood through tourism and organic farming in Tripura with active participation of women', displayed at the Republic Day parade. It also shows Mahamuni Buddha Mandir.

11/15 Gujarat's tableau highlighted the renewable sources of energy on the theme 'Clean-Green energy Efficient Gujarat', at Republic Day 2023.

12/15 Based on the theme 'Tourism and composite culture of Ladakh', its tableau exhibited the essence of the UT's harmonious relationship with nature and rest of the world.

13/15 Uttarakhand's tableau depicted the Corbett National Park and Almora's Jageshwar Dham.

14/15 The tableau of Andhra Pradesh depicted 'Prabhala Theertham'- a festival of the peasantry during Makara Sankranti, at the Republic Day parade.